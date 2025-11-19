Insecurity: Resign Now, Falz Tells Tinubu

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian rapper and activist Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has called on President Bola Tinubu to resign, citing the nation’s worsening security situation.

Falz made the demand on X on Wednesday following the recent abduction of 25 students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, and the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba in Borno State.

In his post, Falz referenced a 2014 tweet by Tinubu, then an opposition leader, in which he urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to resign over failing to tackle insecurity.

Tinubu had written: “Why should any part of this country be under occupation? In any civilized country, Jonathan should resign.”

Tinubu had also made similar comments earlier that year while speaking in Ilorin, Kwara State, accusing the Jonathan administration of lying about insecurity and lacking the capacity to protect Nigerians.

According to Tinubu at the time: ““I saw the sea of displaced persons caused by the Boko Haram insurgents and the lies coming from Jonathan’s administration.

“They have exhibited failure, lack of capacity, vision, creativity; the lie of yesterday is what they repeat today and it is what they will repeat tomorrow. They are lying to you.”

“If you control the armed forces and you are the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic, why should any part of this country be under occupation? And you give us excuses every day.

“In any civilized country, Jonathan should resign. But if he will not resign, he should wait for our broom, we will sweep them?,” Tinubu had said.

The 2014 criticisms of Jonathan by President Tinubu were pivotal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign narrative ahead of the 2015 general election, which eventually saw the party defeat the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, Falz on his post, questioned the current president, asking: “How many more people have to be kidnapped and murdered in cold blood? How many more lives do you want to waste? How many more futures do you wish to erase with your incompetence and inaction? @officialABAT.”

“You have consistently shown your unwillingness to protect the lives and property of our people despite pretending to care in the past. RESIGN NOW!” Falz added, Quoting Tinubu’s own past criticisms.

The call comes as the nation reels from renewed insecurity, including the Kebbi school attack, where gunmen also killed a vice principal, sparking widespread outrage and renewed debate over the government’s capacity to protect citizens.