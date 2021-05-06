Insecurity: Service Chiefs, Heads of Security Agencies In Closed Door Meeting With Senate

The Senate is in a closed-door meeting with Service Chiefs and other Heads of Security agencies.

The meeting is expected to be a drilling session for the security chiefs in view of escalating insecurity across Nigeria.

But before entering the meeting, Senate President Ahmed Lawan said “the armed forces have not achieved maximum due to limited resources.”

Senator Lawan added that “at the end of this interaction, we will see better ways and means of providing the necessary provision of resources to enable our armed forces continue with national case to provide national security that we need to protect the lives and property of citizens… “

The Senate President spoke days after the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed revealed that the government had so far spent up to N1trillion naira in prosecuting the war against insecurity in the north east.

Heads of security agencies present include the Service Chiefs, the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ag. Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the DSS.