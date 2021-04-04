Insecurity: Sheikh Gumi Consults Obasanjo In Abeokuta

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, is currently in a closed door meeting with former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta.

According to a report, the meeting is about the recent happenings in the South West.

The Southwest has experienced inter-ethnic violence between indigenes and northern settlers especially Fulani, who have been accused of being behind the spate of kidnappings and rape in the zone.

Gumi, a popular Muslic cleric, recently met leaders of bandits’ groups in the north.

The Islamic scholar had provoked controversy when he called on the government to grant amnesty to bandits.

It is believed that Gumi is meeting Obasanjo in continuation of his advocacy for bandits.