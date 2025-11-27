Insecurity: Southern Leaders Create Zonal Security Fund

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Southern governors and traditional rulers on Wednesday announced the creation of a zonal security fund as part of renewed efforts to strengthen regional security and address rising threats across Nigeria.

The decision was reached during the Joint Meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum and the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council held in Iperu, Ogun State.

The gathering, hosted by Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Dapo Abiodun, brought together governors and esteemed traditional rulers from the region to deliberate on critical issues affecting the South, with particular focus on security, governance, economic stability, and enhanced regional collaboration.

In a statement issued by Abiodun and shared on X after the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting unity and ensuring a secure Nigeria.

They also extended condolences to President Bola Tinubu over recent losses in Borno, Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger States, while commending his administration for stabilising the economy, reducing inflation, supporting security agencies, and delivering major infrastructure projects nationwide.

Among the key resolutions adopted was the establishment of a zonal security fund to bolster coordinated security operations across Southern Nigeria.

The leaders also agreed on the need for improved intelligence sharing among states, sustained advocacy for the creation of State Police, and the adoption of a unified resident identification programme to enhance internal security.

Other resolutions included strengthening regional security outfits, improving land and mining governance frameworks, and boosting institutional support for traditional councils, which play a vital role in community-based security and conflict resolution.

The meeting also saw Southern leaders aligning with the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council in passing a vote of confidence in President Tinubu. They further reaffirmed their support for a Southern President ahead of the 2027 general elections in line with the Asaba Accord.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to a united and secure Nigeria and extended condolences to Mr. President over the recent losses in Borno, Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger States. We also expressed appreciation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership in stabilizing the economy, reducing inflation, supporting security agencies, and driving landmark infrastructure projects.

“Together, we adopted major resolutions, including the creation of a zonal security fund, improved intelligence-sharing systems, sustained advocacy for State Police, a unified resident identification programme, stronger regional security outfits, better land and mining governance, and enhanced support for traditional councils.

“We joined the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council in passing a vote of confidence in Mr. President and restated our support for a Southern President in line with the Asaba Accord,” the statement read.

Abiodun reassured citizens that Southern Nigeria remains united and committed to working collaboratively to safeguard the region and promote prosperity for all.

“We reassured all citizens that Southern Nigeria remains united, peaceful, and committed to working collaboratively for the progress and prosperity of our region and the entire country,” he said.

Among the governors in attendance were the Vice Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Anambra, Chukwuma Soludo, Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Alex Otti (Abia), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Governors Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun) were represented by their deputies.