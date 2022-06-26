Insecurity Threatens Adamawa Forest

Earth Warriors,an environmental conservation group, has decried losses resulting from deforestation in the Sangere Hills of the Federal University of Technology,Yola.

Chief Executive Officer of the group, Andrew Musa, said this is a result of the mass exodus and relocation of people, consequent of insecurity in Adamawa State since 2014.

“Quite a number of them have resorted to cutting down trees for charcoal,a fuel many people now depend on a result of the increase in price of cooking gas”

Musa disclosed this on Sunday during an interview with THE WHISTLER on the occasion of Tree Planting Campaign by Earth Warriors which was held on the Sangere Futy Hills.

Andrew Musa

The thrust of the event was reforestation of the wild which was a collaboration between the Nigerian Earth Warriors and the Adamawa State Hikers Group, in commemoration of the 2022 World Environment Way.

“We, in our own efforts, the Nigerian Earth Warriors, saw the extent of damage caused so far. With the recent incident of the sand storm and heavy winds destroying houses, pulling down trees and causing erosion (land degradation across the state), and also the siltation of the Benue river.With these concerns,we have decided to go for tree planting of some wild plants, from the ones we raised in a protected area.

“We also dispersed some wild seeds, since most animals responsible for their spread and fertilzation have been killed or chased away by humans.”

Lazarus Daniel, Chief Hiker, Adamawa Hikers Group in a conversation with THE WHISTLER explained that the aim of the event was to create awareness about the environment through hiking and seed planting which are mostly wild varieties, as a form of afforestation to help replenish the fast-disappearing green environment.

Hikers on the Sangere hills

The event which was graced by N. Yekini PhD, Department of Forestry and Wildlife, Modibbo Adama University, Yola, reiterated the need for a healthy environment.

He said “A healthy environment is essential not only for the Earth, but for us. We all need to strive in the ongoing battle because it’s critical to our survival as individuals, families, organizations and government”

The earth, according to him, was created with a hemostatic balance among all species occupying it. That is, each specie has a chance of survival like any other specie.

He added that the survival of species is complementary, in the sense that the survival of one is dependent on the other.

“Man, being superior to the other beings on earth started harnessing earth’s resources for his own benefits, but to the detriment of others. With the increase in population and advancement in technology, the exploitation has become enormous with degradation as a consequence. Thus,an imbalance in a hitherto balanced earth was created with attendant unpleasant and devastating environmental phenomena”