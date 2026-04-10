Insecurity: Tinubu Distracted By Politics, Says ADC

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of being dangerously distracted by political calculations at a time of escalating national insecurity.

The party warned that the recent evacuation of embassy staff by the United States government signaled a growing loss of international confidence in the administration’s ability to keep Nigeria safe.

In a statement on Friday, signed by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the authorisation by the United States for the departure of non-emergency embassy staff and their families from Abuja is not merely procedural.

The opposition party said it’s a clear and consequential signal of declining trust in Nigeria’s security architecture under the current leadership.

The ADC lamented Thursday’s terrorist attack on a military formation in Benisheikh, Borno State, during which an Army Brigadier General, Oseni Braimah and many soldiers were killed.

The party said the tragedy underscores a broader pattern of systemic failure, warning that repeated assurances without results have become the defining feature of the government’s response to insecurity.

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The ADC expressed sadness over the tragic loss of General Braimah and the soldiers of the Nigerian Army who were killed in the latest attack.

“We honour their courage and their service. Behind every fallen soldier is a family permanently altered, a future cut short, and a sacrifice that can never truly be repaid. We stand in solidarity with their loved ones.

But even as we mourn, we must confront a deeper and more troubling reality.

“As of April 9, 2026, the United States government authorised the departure of non-emergency staff and their families from its embassy in Abuja due to a deteriorating security situation.

“For a country like the United States to take such a step, after initial efforts at cooperation and engagement with the Nigerian government, it signals a clear loss of confidence in the ability of this administration to guarantee safety and stability.

This is not a routine administrative decision. It is a verdict.

“Yet, at a moment that demands urgency, focus, and leadership, the Nigerian Government appears preoccupied with political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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“The President is so consumed by politics that he is increasingly losing sight of his primary responsibility, which is the protection of the lives of Nigerians,” the statement said.

The ADC noted that attacks have become frequent, coordinated, and devastating

across the North-West, North-Central, North-East, and the Middle Belt.

Continuing, the party said, “Communities are being overrun, lives are being lost, and citizens are being left to fend for themselves. These are not isolated incidents. They are part of a sustained pattern.

“There are credible reports that, in some cases, warnings were issued ahead of attacks, but no effective preventive action was taken. What follows is now predictable: statements, condolences, and assurances that such incidents will not happen again. But they do.

“From Plateau to Benue to Borno, the pattern has remained the same. The language of response has not changed, but the outcomes have not improved. At this point, ‘never again’ has become a refrain that is no longer matched by results.

“The bravery of our soldiers is not in doubt. They continue to serve with courage under extremely difficult conditions. The problem lies not with those on the front lines, but with the system that is meant to support them.

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“The death of a General in active service is not just a tragedy. It is a signal of deeper structural and leadership failures that must be urgently addressed.”

The ADC said as Commander-in-Chief, President Tinubu bears the ultimate responsibility for the direction and effectiveness of Nigeria’s security response.

It added that the situation required leadership that is focused, decisive, and accountable, regretting that instead, the President is preoccupied with politics.

The lapse, the statement noted, has reduced his role as Commander-in-Chief to merely issuing condolences and condemnations.

The party called on the President to refocus his administration on the primary responsibility of protecting lives and securing the country.

“This requires a clear reset of strategy, improved coordination, and measurable outcomes that Nigerians can see and trust.

“Certainly, the current approach, whatever it is, is not delivering results. The President should have the humility to admit that he has failed, and every single life lost under his watch is evidence of this tragic failure.

“This is not about politics. It is about responsibility. It is about ensuring that the sacrifices of our soldiers are not in vain and that Nigerians can live without fear.

“Until there is a clear break from the current pattern, both Nigerians and the international community will continue to question the willingness of this government to meet its most basic obligation,” the party said.