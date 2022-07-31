Insecurity: We Will Start Searching Your Bags To Prevent Bomb Attacks, Clerics Tell Worshippers

Churches in the Federal Capital Territory are scaling up security checks to hedge against terrorist attacks.

Some churches have also beefed up security as attack threats by bandits and terrorists have risen in Nigeria’s capital.

In Gwarinpa, a settlement in the Municipal Area of Abuja, Churches located at Church Close, 1st Avenue, a street having six worship centres (the Presbyterian Church, Dyunamis, world Alive among others) have begun security checks while others have alerted members that checks would begin.

At the entrance to the street, both church securities and the Police were deployed to strategic locations.

Early this month, terrorists attacked the Kuje Prison, releasing over 60 members of the Boko-Haram terrorists and other escapees.

On July 28, terrorists engaged the Nigerian military in Abuja border town close to Zuma Rock, killing a soldier.

This was after an attack in Bwari Area Council which led to the death of four military personnel and at least 30 terrorists.

“When you are asked to open your bags, just open it to ensure you don’t have bomb in your bag. It is just a small check, don’t fight our ushers, don’t embarrass them. They are representing the church authority.

“Please also be watchful. When you see a strange face in the Church, try to interact with the person to know where the person is coming from,” a Presbyterian Reverend, Isaac Afolanya of the Presbyterian Church, Gwarinpa told members.

There have been several security intelligences of possible attacks in different parts of the FCT.

Schools in the FCT have been shutdown by the authorities in Abuja over planned attacks by terrorists.

“Dear school educators, instruction reaching me now from the Ag. Director DQA is that the FCT Education secretariat has directed that schools are to make sure all examinations going on should be ended by Wednesday, July 27, 2022,” a letter by the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Nigeria, Abuja had stated.