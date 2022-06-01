INSECURITY: Why Journalists Must Not Reveal Details About Military Operations – Don

Journalists have been advised to avoid publishing stories, pictures or expressions that reveal losses suffered by the Nigerian military.

Obiora Chukwumba (Phd) said such reports can incense soldiers who are in the battlefield fighting security threats around the country.

He made the suggestion on Wednesday while speaking on the topic: “Communication and Safety Rules For Journalists”, at a media training organized by the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria at its Buhari Bello Auditorium.

The two-day event on ‘Defending The Rights Of Journalists And Media Practitioners Through National Safety Mechanism’- held from Tuesday to Wednesday.

According to Chukwumba, where reporters find themselves covering conflict situations, they should take caution including avoiding anything that will make the military angry.

“Ensure that no matter how much you know of any military operation, avoid the details that can attract attention and blow your cover. Run away from any temptation in your reporting that will cause you to paint explicit and graphic impressions or images particularly where the troops have suffered losses.

“Avoid it. Pictures that capture them on the wrong footing incense them deeply. Save yourself and your organization the possible revolting wrath of armed state actors,” Chukwumba said.

He added that newsrooms should design safety protocols for journalists who cover conflict occurences.

He recommended the use of a tracking device or application but advised that reporters should always be self-aware.

He said, “For instance, there’s the scenario of using digital applications to track the movements of reporters who have been assigned to a dangerous and risky place for a reporting duty. This does not guarantee safety ultimately but while the reporter is on special reporting assignment in remote and dangerous places that have no telecom service coverage, it is always helpful for the editor in the headquarters, to track them using body heat censor at least to be sure that the person is still alive.”

In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu SAN, said the safety of journalists has been a growing concern in Nigeria and around the world.

“In such climes, the issue of censorship, harassment, unlawful arrest and detention, assassination are not uncommon,” Ojukwu said.

But he promised that the Commission will continue to engage with stakeholders to ensure that human rights are adequately protected.