INSECURITY: With 1,867 Victims In 75 Days, Mass Abduction Now High-Reward Crime In Nigeria – Report

Between January and March 15, a total of 68 mass abductions occurred across the country, with more victims from Northern Nigeria. The victims, numbering no fewer than 1,867 within the period under review, exceeded the full year for each of 2019 and 2020.

The data by SBM Intelligence, a security risk assessments and consulting firm, describes mass abduction as the kidnapping of at least five individuals in a single incident.

In 2019, no fewer than 19 cases and 153 abducted victims were recorded, while in 2020, at least 59 cases and 1,152 abducted victims were recorded.

In 2021, the number of abduction cases escalated to 153 with no fewer than 3,605 individuals abducted. By 2022, over 159 cases were reported with no less than 4,194 victims abducted.

In 2023, the frequency of abduction increased to 277 as armed men abducted at least 4,427 people.

With the latest report by the SBM Intelligence, made available to THE WHISTLER, the incidents recorded in the last 75 days of 2024, showed a “frequency of almost one mass abduction per day in the year-to-date.”

In a state-to-state count, Kaduna recorded the highest number of mass abductions — That is, 132 cases from 2019 to March 15, 2024. The state also had the highest number of individuals abducted, with no fewer than 3,969 victims.

Zamfara came close, recording 111 mass abductions in which 3,345 people were abducted.

The report disclosed that Kaduna and Zamfara share similarities with Katsina (which has a similar high number of incidents at 83 and casualties at 1,534) due to two major factors.

“First, the insecurity in the three states is driven by the rise of bandit warlords. Second, their geographic contiguity creates a network of shared borders, including the Rugu, Sububu and Munhaye forests, which makes collaboration between bandit groups seamless and eases victims’ transport across states.

“Outside of the Northwest, Niger which has a significant banditry crisis, dominates the charts, with 2,138 victims in 84 incidents. This translates to 25.4 people abducted per incident between 2019 and 2024,” the report said.

By geopolitical zones, the North West region recorded at least 361 cases of abductions, with over 9,527 individuals kidnapped, and 592 fatalities between 2019 and March 15.

Also, the North Central region followed closely, with no fewer than 207 cases of abductions recorded, 3,678 individuals abducted and 196 fatalities within the period under review.

In the North East region, at least 54 cases of abductions were recorded, with no fewer than 1,044 individuals abducted, and 96 fatalities in the period in view.

According to SBM Intelligence, the kidnap epidemic in Nigeria is a complex web of issues that have converged to create a breeding ground for criminal activity.

It noted that the situation at its core, lies in the country’s struggling economy, plagued by high inflation rates and exacerbated by mounting security challenges.

“These economic hardships have pushed many individuals towards desperate measures, including turning to a life of crime, such as kidnapping.

“Kidnapping has become an attractive option for criminals due to its relatively low-risk, high-reward nature. With just a small team and locally manufactured rifles, perpetrators can execute abductions with alarming ease.

“Moreover, the emergence of mass abductions underscores the adaptability of kidnappers, who now utilise buses to transport multiple victims to their hideouts, increasing their bargaining power during negotiations,” the report noted

The security think tank further said that the inability of Nigeria’s security agencies to effectively combat kidnapping reflects a broader failure within the country’s security architecture.

“This failure is not solely due to external threats, but also internal sabotage, with some state officials implicated in collusion with or support for kidnappers.

“This betrayal of public trust further undermines the already fragile state institutions, contributing to the near-total collapse of the security apparatus,” the organisation added.