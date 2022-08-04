Insecurity Won’t Affect 2023 General Elections, NSA Assures Nigerians

71 SHARES Share Tweet

In the wake of the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno (retd) has assured Nigerians of a credible poll.

His assurance came on the heels of the spate of insecurity ravaging various parts of the country and its effect on the 2023 election.

Monguno disclosed this during a workshop organised by the Police titled: ‘The 2023 General Elections: Enhancing National Security Capacity for a Secure and Credible Electoral Process in Nigeria’.

The NSA affirmed the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to holding an election devoid of rigging.

He said, ‘‘I wish to assure you all of the determination of the president to bequeath a legacy of strong democratic institutions and values to our believeth nation.

“His commitment to hold a free, fair, credible and secured election in 2023 is unwavering.

“He is firmly committed to delivering a completely transparent election which would command a general acceptance of Nigerians.

“This election as far as the president is concerned would be devoid of any rigging or manipulation.

‘”In furtherance of this, the president has charged the military, the police and other security agencies to synergise and review their operational strategies and optimally deploy all their operational assets towards addressing current and evolving internal security threats ahead of the general elections.

“I have confidence that the presidential directives will be achieved and the 2023 election will be held peacefully in a stable and secure environment.”

The workshop, attended by other heads of security agencies, also witnessed the remarks of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, who pledged to support other security agencies in ensuring a safe election.

Irabor noted, “We have a covenant and the growth and sustainability of our democracy are pivotal to our existence. We assure Nigerians that the military is ready to give it support throughout the entire process and beyond the election.”

Also speaking, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, noted that the success of every election is determined not just by the strength of the legal framework regulating the course, but by a few other key variables.

According to him, the variables include “the depth of the professional knowledge and operational competence of the Police and other complementary security actors.

“Second, is the electoral space in terms of the security realities of the country, and third is the extent of the professional bond among the security agencies on the one hand, and between the security agencies, Independent National Electoral Commission, and other strategic stakeholders in the electoral process on the other hand.”

An estimate of about 95 million population is projected to participate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election in the 176,846 Polling Units, across 8,809 electoral Wards, 774 Local Areas and 37 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakub noted that the projected population is over 20 million more than the combined voter population of the other 14 countries in West Africa.

“Voters will also elect candidates for 1,491 constituencies; 28 Governorship elections, 109 Senatorial Districts; 360 Federal Constituencies, and 993 State Assembly seats,” he said.