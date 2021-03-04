INSECURITY: Zamfara Imposes Dusk-To-Dawn Curfew In Jangebe

30 SHARES Share Tweet

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed in Jangebe town following a breach of peace during the official handing over of the 279 schoolgirls recently abducted and released by bandits in Zamfara State.

The schoolgirls, which were abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School, were handed over to their families on Wednesday.

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Sulaiman Tunau Anka, disclosed in a statement that the curfew took effect on Wednesday.

Security operatives had reportedly opened fire on an angry mob for allegedly opposing the official handover of the schoolgirls to their parent. One individual was said to have been hit by bullet in the process.

“Sequel to an unfortunate civil disobedience which took place at Jangebe town after the return of the released abducted school children, the Zamfara State government has approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew at Jangebe town starting from Wednesday, 3/3/2021. This is to prevent any further breach of peace.

“Similarly, there is strong discovered evidence of market activities in the town that aid and abet bandits activities in the town and neighbouring communities. Consequently, all market activities in the town are hereby suspended until further notice

“The state government is poised to ensure the safety of lives and properties of its citizens at all cost.

“With this announcement, the Zamfara State Police Command is hereby enjoined to ensure total enforcement,” read the statement.

‘Hausa-Fulani Responsible For Jangebe Schoolgirls’ Abduction‘

Meanwhile, the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has fingered the Hausa-Fulani ethnic groups as being responsible for the Jangebe schoolgirls’ abduction.

Matawalle spoke during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Wednesday night.

“They say most of them are Hausa and some of them are Fulani. In fact, they even asked the school children to pray for them. So, they say they are of different entities contrary to the thought that they are all Fulani.

“Some reporters have interviewed some of the girls who have identified some of these guys (kidnappers). In fact, one of the girls told us that she knows one of them who is Hausa and used to come to Jangebe market. She promised that any time he comes to Jangebe market she will be able to identify him and point him out to the security,” he said.