Instagram Removes 63,000 Nigeria Accounts Over Financial Sextortion

Barely a week after the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) fined the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Meta Platforms Inc. firm $220m for multiple violations of data protection, the firm on Wednesday removed 63,000 accounts associated with the notorious “Yahoo Boys” scam group.

FCCPC’s $220m fine followed a thorough investigation, initiated in May 2021, which found that Meta’s privacy policies infringed on users’ rights, including unauthorized data sharing and discriminatory practices.

However, the company in its Q1 2024 Report released on Wednesday said the 63,000 deleted accounts infringed on users’ privacy, used for financial sextortion scams and distributing blackmail scripts.

Meta said “Financial sextortion is a borderless crime, fueled in recent years by the increased activity of Yahoo Boys, loosely organized cybercriminals operating largely out of Nigeria that specialize in different types of scams.

“We have removed around 63,000 accounts in Nigeria attempting to target people with financial sextortion scams, including a coordinated network of around 2,500 accounts.

“We have also removed a set of Facebook accounts, pages, and groups run by Yahoo Boys—banned under our dangerous organisations and individuals policy—that were attempting to organize, recruit, and train new scammers.”

Highlighting the process used during the investigation, Meta said it found that most scammers’ attempts were unsuccessful, though some had targeted minors, noting that those cases were reported to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Meta revealed that it also shared information with other technology companies via the Tech Coalition’s Lantern program to help curb these scams across platforms.

Further, the parent company of Facebook said it removed around 7,200 assets in Nigeria, including 1,300 Facebook accounts, 200 pages, and 5,700 groups that were providing scam-related resources.

These assets, Meta noted were found offering scripts and guides for scams and sharing links to collections of photos for creating fake accounts.

To protect users, especially teens, Meta disclosed that it has implemented stricter messaging settings for users under 16 (under 18 in certain countries) and displays safety notices to encourage cautious behaviour online.

Subsequently, it wrote, “We also fund and support NCMEC and the International Justice Mission to run Project Boost, a program that trains law enforcement agencies around the world in processing and acting on NCMEC reports.

“We’ve conducted several training sessions so far, including in Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire, with our most recent session taking place just last month”.