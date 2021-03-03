Institute To Flag Off Farming Season With Five Million Seedlings To Cocoa Farmers

The Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria has revealed plans to distribute at least five million seedlings to farmers for the 2021 farming season.

The WHISTLER had reported that Cocoa has been identified as one of the priority products for export under the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.

The Baord Chairman, CRIN, Ja’o Abdulahi disclosed this while addressing Agricultural Correspondents in Abuja.

According to him, the institute over the years has been able to identify the cocoa farmers across the country and so far, over seven million cocoa farmers has benefitted from the seed disbursement program.

He said, “We produced about 15 million seedlings last year, and distributed 14 million and we are targeting the production of 20 million this year.

“About seven million have benefitted from the seed distribution across the country, especially Adamawa state.

“I can say that we have very early yielding varieties, capable of yielding fruits in three years, instead of the 10 years and five years maturing years before now.”

Speaking further, Abdulahi noted that the farmers are often faced with challenges of preservation and sales.

“It is annoying to see someone carry his cocoa bags everywhere from one buyer to two another, trying to get a better price.

“Sometimes, they (buyers) will keep you at a place and ask farmers to continue to check-back,” he said.

The Institute had distributed about 10 million seedlings to farmers in 2020.