Interior Minister Orders Resolution Of Paramilitary Recruitment Portal Glitches

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered the immediate resolution of technical issues disrupting the recruitment portal of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

The directive follows complaints by thousands of applicants who were unable to access the portal to confirm their application status for recruitment into various paramilitary agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

In a statement on Friday, Tunji-Ojo said he had instructed the Secretary of the CDCFIB to ensure that all uploads and updates on the recruitment platform were completed without further delay.

“Following recent complaints from applicants into the paramilitary agencies who are still unable to determine their fate due to the ongoing upload of information, I have directed the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board to ensure that all uploads are completed immediately,” the minister stated.

The CDCFIB had earlier announced that applicants could begin checking their recruitment status from Thursday, October 30, 2025.

However, many users took to social media to express frustration as the portal either failed to respond after login or displayed job categories different from those they had applied for.

Checks by THE WHISTLER on Friday morning showed that the system was loading intermittently, with some previously locked-out applicants now able to access their profiles.

The Ministry of Interior assured that the technical challenges would be fully resolved in the coming hours to ensure a seamless verification process for all candidates.