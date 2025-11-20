Interior Ministry Bans Physical Letters From December 1

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Ministry of Interior has announced a complete transition to electronic communication for all official engagements in line with the Federal Government’s ongoing digital transformation drive.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the directive takes effect 1st December 2025, after which the Ministry will no longer accept physical letters, handwritten applications, or any form of manual correspondence.

Describing the decision as a “decisive step in modernising public service delivery,” the Ministry said the move aligns with the Digitalisation Reform Pillar of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 2025), as well as the recent mandate issued by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

“The Ministry of Interior has adopted full electronic communication for all official engagements. This transition is in line with the Federal Government’s ongoing digitalisation reforms,” the statement reads.

Ajani noted that two official digital channels have been approved for the submission of all documents, requests and inquiries:

Interior Correspondence Email Portal: https://interas.interior.gov.ng Ministry of Interior Official Website: https://www.interior.gov.ng (Submission accessible via backend after registration)

The Ministry emphasised that any correspondence sent outside these channels will not be processed.

“Effective 1st December, 2025, the Ministry will no longer accept manual submission of letters, mails, or physical documents. All official correspondence must be routed through the approved digital platforms,” she said.

The statement added that the transition is expected to enhance transparency, strengthen service delivery and support the Federal Government’s long-term vision of a fully digitalised public service ecosystem.

“We urge all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), organisations, partners, and members of the public to comply fully with this directive to ensure smooth and efficient processing of their communications,” Dr. Ajani appealed.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to improving administrative efficiency through technology-driven reforms as Nigeria accelerates its shift toward modern governance systems.