International Families Day: Kogi First Lady Calls For Sustainable Environmental Habits

To commemorate the International Day of Family, the wife of Kogi State Governor, Sefinat Ododo has enjoined parents in the state to instil sustainable environmental practices and climate change awareness in their children.

Ododo disclosed this in a message to commemorate the 2024 International Day of Families, with the theme ‘Families and Climate Change’, in the state.

The wife of the governor decried the degree of devastation contributing to climate change, such as flooding and drought that have negatively impacted households in the state.

These consequences, according to her, have resulted in displacement, hunger and disease ravaging some parts of the state.

Speaking on the relevance of the family in fueling sustainable environmental practices, Ododo advocated measures that promote children’s enlightenment and lifestyle changes that could assist in reversing the impacts of climate change on families.

She noted that the family institution could be empowered to drive the campaign against pollution, indiscriminate waste disposal, and increase tree planting and recycling of waste products.

The wife of the governor further revealed the plans of the state government through the office of the First Lady to initiate programmes to support vulnerable groups and citizens in the state.

The First Lady advised parents not to waiver from their responsibilities to raise morally sound children.

The International Day of Families provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic, and demographic processes affecting families.