Internet Subscribers In Nigeria Hit 150.7 Million, Highest In 17 Months

Internet subscribers in Nigeria rose to 150.7 million which is the highest the country’s network service providers have recorded since February 2021.

Subscribers rose 5.26 per cent by the end of June 2022 to 150.7 million from 143.2 million recorded in January.

This was disclosed in the telecom industry report published by the Nigerian Communications Commission for the half year of 2022, seen by THE WHISTLER.

In the last one year, internet subscribers grew by 7.81 per cent from 139,814,913 in June 2021 to 150.7 million by half year 2022.

Network service providers in the country are making fortunes from data with the likes of MTN declaring N516bn from data revenues in the full year of 2021. MTN made N163bn from data in first quarter 2022.

MTN Nigeria enjoyed 42.3 per cent of the total internet subscribers with 63.82 million subscribers by half year of 2022 ending June.

Airtel swept 27.7 per cent of the subscribers at 47.77 million, while Globacom recorded 39.9 million subscribers or equivalent of 26.47 per cent of the internet market.

Similarly, 9Mobile which has consistently lost internet subscribers saw a decline to 5.23 million subscribers which is 3.47 per cent of the internet market.

The industry also saw a record of 206.44 million active lines in June 2022 which is the highest ever recorded since November 2020 when active lines grew to 207.9 million.

In the last six months, active lines grew from 197.49 million to 206.44 million representing a 4.53 per cent growth in six months.

MTN led in the number of subscribers with 38.36 per cent of market share or 76.05 million active lines; Airtel had 28.2 per cent of the market with 58.1 million lines; Glo had 56.2 million active lines or 27.28 per cent of the market, while 9Mobile had 12.65 million active lines which is 6.14 per cent market share.