INTERVIEW: Despite Adeosun, Shittu, Buhari Says ‘Thank God My Ministers Were Free From Scandals’

President Muhammadu Buhari, during his “special interview” that aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) at 10 pm on Monday, praised his ministers for not involving themselves in any major scandal during his first tenure.

During the interview that was monitored by THE WHISTLER, President Buhari said “When I addressed this cabinet, I said ‘I am very pleased that we didn’t have any major scandal and that’s our major achievement.”

The President made the claim while responding to a question on if he was satisfied with the performance of his ministers and which of them he intends to retain or fire.

Advertisement

Buhari added, “anybody who hasn’t gotten any evidence against my ministers…then the people have to trust me on which of the minister I would retain or which ones I would say goodbye to. I won’t go beyond that because I haven’t discussed it with anyone yet.”

President Buhari, however, did not explain what he meant by his ministers not being involved “any major scandal” as two of his ministers had been indicted for allegedly parading forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates while in office.

Those involved were the former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, and the current Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu.

Advertisement

The certificate scandal had forced Adeosun to resign her office, after which she was reported to have left for the United Kingdom where she had lived all her life.



Shittu is currently still holding office despite his alleged certificate forgery scandal that was widely reported.