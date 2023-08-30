Interview: Education Is Free In Adamawa State—Umar Pella

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dr. Umar Garba Pella is the Commissioner of Education, Adamawa State. He was the Commissioner of information and strategy before his new appointment.

In this interview with THE WHISTLER, he unveils his plans for the education sector in the state.

Excerpts…

What’s Your View About Girl-Child Education In Adamawa State?

We are at a point where there is no tribe in Adamawa that does not know the value of education. The only hinderance to us might be economic hinderance. Some may not be able to have access because of the cost of education. But generally, I think we are better. For the girl-child, up till now there’s no open resentment to sending the girl-child to school.

There may be pockets here and there, but it’s not engraved in our system. And our kids are doing well in schools with the support of the government.

What Will You Do To Ensure That Girls Who Hawk For Their Parents Have Access To Education?

It’s a social problem that needs to be confronted headlong, and I’m assuring you that as the person in charge of the ministry of education, I shoulder the responsibility. The best way to fight insecurity and poverty is to educate the people.

So, we are taking up this matter and ensuring that not only girl-child, but even the male-child be taken back to classroom.

We will ensure that every child has the right to education and so his or her gender does not matter. It’s time to ensure the girls are well targeted, the women who lost out on early education will have vacancy for mass literacy which I’m committed to.

I will make sure that literacy is up and by doing so, I will ensure that I take care of adult women who might have lost out of education at their early age of childhood.

So, it’s an opportunity, there’s no time limit for accessing education. You can access education at 60 as you just cited. And at each point you accept it, it becomes useful to you, to the society and the nation.

So, education is key, and I’m making my commitment as the commissioner in the government that places education as a top priority on the list of its development agenda. We will continue to ensure that our people are educated.

Adamawa State must be free from illiteracy, and I cannot go to rest until every hand can write and every eye can see and read.

What Will The State Do To Ensure The Poor Are Able To Go To School In View Of High Cost Of Education In The Country?

For Adamawa State like I said earlier, considering the fact that poverty is a major hindrance to access to education, especially for children and adolescents, we have deliberately introduced a free education policy and it is doing well in Adamawa State. I will continue with it and ensure that there is no child in the state who is willing and able that cannot access education.

We are also taking up the bills , paying the school fees, feeding the children in boarding schools, ensuring that their examination fees are paid- both WAEC and NECO- for the secondary schools. So, we have introduced economic stimuli into the whole process in such a way that we are taking the burden of sponsorship off the shoulders of the children, parents and guardians.

We have also domesticated the compulsory basic education in the state. So, every child must go to school.

Very soon we will launch an enforcement task force to make sure we take every child off the street to ensure they are taken back to the classroom.

It is key to us because as I said earlier, the burden of out of school children is alarming. Today in Nigeria, we are talking about over 50 million children out of school. The burden is well shared with Adamawa State, but I assure you that we can also get it better.

You Mentioned Task Force That Ensures Every Child On The Street Is Taken To Classroom, When Will This Commence?

Well, I cannot give you a definite time line at the moment, because I just assumed office but it’s one of my plans. It may not necessarily be the aggressive route of really fighting everyone on the street.

First, we need to bring in every key stakeholder on the table in the educational drive, so we’ll talk with community leaders and all the stakeholders and agree on modality and the timeline for this. But honestly, for us we believe that it is something that must be done and must be done rightly.

What Will You Do Differently As Commissioner Of Education Which Others Have Not?

This time around the governor felt that I had done enough with the ministry of information, and it is time to move me to the ministry of education.

Whatever it is, I’m not unaware of the fact that more responsibility is added, and my role is to add value. So, I’m here now in the ministry of education taking stock of the challenges, the gap, and mapping out my strategy for success. Just a little more than one week in the office, I can’t really tell you at this time that everything is well with the ministry, or this is where the entire problem is. But what I’m sure of is that I’m committed to adding value, solving problems, filling in gaps and taking the ministry and the entire education system to a level where it will be recognised globally.

So much needs to be done, I’m beginning to see that there’s a need for key reforms in the system and to introduce ICT in the school management system, instill discipline in the teachers, and improve the working environment of all the teachers and the learning environment in the schools. The entire system has to be reformed, and I’m here to provide all the necessary directions. Thank you.