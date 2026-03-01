Interview: Enugu North Senatorial Seat Should Be Zoned To Late Sen Ezea’s Zone, Hon Ogara

666 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Hon Harrison Ogara represents Igboeze South Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly. In this interview with Chinedu AROH, Hon Ogara, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party, discusses many issues including a call for the zoning of the vacant Enugu North senatorial seat to the zone where the late Senator Okey Ezea hailed from. He also spoke about his firm belief in the philosophy of Mr Peter Obi. The excerpts.

You are the only opposition lawmaker in the Enugu State House of Assembly. What informed your refusal to toe the line of your colleagues who decamped to the All Progressives Congress?

I refused to decamp to the All Progressives Congress as my colleagues in the House of Assembly did because I was elected by my people, and they deserve my respect. I consider it a moral burden to make my personal interest override theirs for any reason. If I am to decamp, it must be according to their dictates. In other words, I am answerable to my constituents. I also emerged on the platform of the Labour Party. During the 2023 elections, the ballot paper bore the logo of Labour Party, and not Hon Harrison Ogara. So I remain where I was elected. I also follow the principles of our leader, Mr Peter Obi. In all, the position of the LP will determine where I will go.

As the only opposition leader in the House of Assembly, the journey has not been easy, but we thank God. The defection of the state Assembly lawmakers to APC does not augur well for legislative functions in the state. I am a member of the House Committee on Works. We don’t do oversights. No government functions optimally without a viable opposition. You can imagine the ongoing construction of about 260 Smart Green Schools across the political wards in the state. While some have been completed, some are still at the roofing stage. In some of these schools, the original schools were pulled down while the new ones are not yet completed. The multiplier effect will be huge in the future. Some pupils’ academic progression has been retarded. If I were to advise, I would have suggested to His Excellency to build one smart school in each local government area as a pilot scheme. From them, the challenges would have been identified, and corrections applied. It would have been better than building 260 smart schools at the same time. The smarts schools do not have spaces for sporting activities. It shouldn’t be so if we had a viable opposition in Enugu State. It is also absurd that in our state Assembly, we only have the APC producing both the majority and minority positions. Someone like me who should be the Minority leader was refused to act in that capacity for no reason at all.

Are you still in Labour Party?

Advertisement

I am still in the Labour Party. I have said it, and I say it again that I am a disciple of Mr Peter Obi. Labour Party is now in alliance with the African Democratic Congress, ADC. With the alliance, we now operate in synergy with ADC.

Who is the chairman of Labour Party in Enugu State?

The acting chairman of Labour Party in Enugu State is Mr Kingsley Ugwu. Dr Casmir Agbo is no longer the chairman of LP in Enugu State. He has left with the Abure-led executives who were recently sacked by the Supreme Court verdict. What Abure was doing then was to be renewing the tenures of the likes of Casmir Agbo every three months. That era is gone, and we are now in a new dawn.

On Feb 13, 2026, Senator Okey Ezea representing Enugu North Senatorial District was laid to rest. What was he to Nsukka people?

Senator Okey Ezea was an embodiment of Nsukka right from day one. He always fought to ensure that what belonged to Nsukka got to Nsukka. He fought for Nsukka with his flesh and blood. In 2003, he returned from Lagos to support former House of Representatives member, Hon Fidel Ayogu, who ran for the governorship then under the platform of APP. In fact, I was with him en route to the Igboeze North country-home of Hon Ayogu when we were informed that thugs had invaded his (Ayogu’s) house. His orderly was killed. A number of vehicles were set ablaze. We had to make a detour. It would have been a disaster if we had run into the scene of the attack. In 2007, Okey Ezea ran for the governorship, and indeed he won. It was the judiciary that truncated his victory. He may not be a saint, but he was a true Nsukka person. His death marked the end of an era. You can see the tributes and accolades from people of all walks of life during his burial. I always I advise politicians to leave good legacies so that when they die, their mourners will not lie in praising them. Okey Ezea was a lion, and Nsukka will forever miss him. He always clamoured for the appointment of Nsukka people as federal ministers. If you look at it, Enugu zone has always gotten the slots. When Chief Uche Nnaji was removed as minister of Science, Technology and Innovations, Okey Ezea pleaded for the appointment of an Nsukka man as a minister, but when Nnaji’s replacement was made, another person from the Enugu zone was appointed. And that has been the trend. Again, Senator Ezea was in the forefront for the creation of Adada State. If you watch it, Nsukka or Enugu North senatorial zone is long overdue to become a state, but politics therein has been retarding the quest.

Advertisement

The battle to replace the deceased senator is beginning to gather momentum. Are you thinking towards contesting?

Our party will decide who flies the flag of the party. But I am eminently qualified. I am a state lawmaker, and have garnered quality experiences in the legislative business of government. Again, the zoning formula favours Igboeze South, and particularly our zone where Okey Ezea hailed from. For the sake of equity and justice, it will be good for the late senator’s replacement to come from that same zone. I am currently consulting. The truth is that people from other zones have had more representations in the Senate than Igboeze South. So I expect the party to do the needful by zoning the slot to us. I represent the late Okey Ezea’s constituency.

Are you not afraid of the APC-dominated Enugu State if you are to run for the senatorial seat to replace Senator Okey Ezea?

I have told you that those who are joining APC are doing so because of personal interests. Some are joining to enable them to rig elections and win in the 2027 general elections. A former national chairman of APC once said that when you join APC, your sins would be forgiven. So many people that decamped to APC have some skeleton in their cupboards. They want their sins to be forgiven. Nonetheless, those who will determine who becomes the winner of the poll are the masses. When I won the state Assembly election in 2023, it was determined by the electorate who voted and ensured that their votes counted. I am not bothered about the influx of people into APC. They are doing so because they are afraid of free and fair elections. Some claim that they are joining APC to connect to the centre. What does that mean? If you are getting what belongs to your constituency, you don’t need to connect to any centre to deliver. They are connecting to the centre, believing that the centre will aid their elections. It is not always. In 2023, we didn’t connect to the centre, and we still won. Even the president is afraid of what the outcome of the 2027 polls will be because he knows that the people will determine the results and not those decamping to APC.

Do you have confidence in the new Electoral Act?

Members of the opposition, including Mr Peter Obi, have kicked against the hurried signing of the new Electoral Act. Those opposing the Act are because of their determination to ensure free and fair elections in Nigeria. The position of Mr Peter Obi and people of his like minds mirrors the position of most progressive Nigerians. It is an irony that the APC-led federal government, with over thirty governors and the majority in the National Assembly, is still afraid of free and fair elections. They know that in a free and fair contest, it will be difficult for them to win a single seat. You can see what happened in the recent Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory. ADC was winning the polls, and just overnight, everything changed. That is why we clamour for purely electronic transmission of results and in real time. Those who are opposing the clamour are afraid of facing electoral contests squarely. We are not perturbed because those who determine electoral victories are the voters and not governors.

Advertisement

Can you wear the shoes left behind by the late Senator Okey Ezea?

It is not about wearing his shoes, but representing Nsukka well in the National Assembly. The story of lion and fox tells it all. There are many things that a lion will get by force; the same thing the fox can get through meandering. I know what Nsukka needs, and with my legislative experiences so far, I am sure that I will represent the senatorial zone very well. Senator Ezea was the good voice of our people. Recall that during his burial, he was called the leader by even those that didn’t recognise him as such when he was alive. And he was a true leader. I believe with conviction that I am capable of representing my people in the Senate if given the opportunity by our great party and the good people of Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

What is your message to the people of Enugu North Senatorial Zone?

I enjoin them to remain steadfast. There is the need for a good representation for the people of Enugu North in the Senate. It is not a do-or-die affair. We should strive to elect a senator in the calibre of Senator Okey Ezea. They should continue to trust their votes. They should not sell their votes because vote sellers mortgage their future. Our people should go to the polls with their conscience to elect a credible leader who can deliver them at the National Assembly like the late senator did.