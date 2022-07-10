INTERVIEW: How Terrorists Killed My Two Sons, Shot Me, Kidnapped My Only Daughter – Adamawa Pastor

It was a sad day for the family of Reverend Daniel Umaru, an EYN Church Pastor in Jairi, a village on the outskirts of Mubi Local Government Area (LGA), Adamawa State, when suspected terrorists stormed his house at midnight on Tuesday to unleash mayhem on them.

During the sad incident, the pastor was shot in his knee, his two sons were killed, and his daughter got kidnapped by the terrorists.

In an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER newspaper, Reverend Umaru narrated the sad incident that has left his family traumatized, saying “I don’t believe there’s security in this country any longer. I’m short for words and don’t know what to even say. I’m sad and helpless!”. Excerpts…

Can You Tell Us More About What Happened?

“My house is between two security checkpoints here in Jairi. A Mobile Police (MOPOL) checkpoint and a military checkpoint, and with all these gunshots this security personnel said they did not hear a single gunshot. So, I’m just so surprised. With the nature of insecurity taking place in Nigeria now, I don’t know what else to say. I just don’t believe there’s any security anymore in this country!

How Was Your Family Attacked?

This incident happened around 12 o’clock midnight, on Tuesday. My family and I had just finished our evening devotion and were about to retire for the night, and I left my children watching TV in the parlour.

Just a few minutes later, I heard them shouting that people had invaded the house. And immediately, I rushed out to the parlour. On getting there, I noticed that the intruders were trying to force themselves into the parlour.

Reverend Daniel Umaru and his family

There were three of them. They were all casually dressed in jeans and T-shirts, but I cannot tell if they had face masks on, because they asked us to lie down flat and face the ground, although I noticed that one of them was wearing a hooded sweater.

They all had weapons on them; one of them was holding the normal long guns you see around, another had a pistol, while the last guy had a cutlass.

When they were trying to force themselves in, we tried to stop them. We even overpowered them, but they went to the window and started shooting into the house.

They instantly killed my first-born son who was 24 and half years old, next they shot the second one, my 19 year, four months old son.

They just shot and killed them like that. Well, I was left alone trying to protect them, when they also shot me on my leg right on the knee. I collapsed to the ground, which gave them the chance to enter freely.

What Do You Think Prompted The Attack?

On entering, they asked: “Where is the money?”

“Which money?” I asked.

“We heard what happened in the church. We need the money collected for you during service today in the church. Your church collected money for you!” They stated categorically.

Well, in my church, after a certain period of time, the church usually organises a fundraiser to assist the pastors for their welfare. That is the money they are talking about.

So, my fundraiser was done last Sunday. They therefore asked that I should just give them the money. Meanwhile, the money was there in the bedroom.

We Understand Your Daughter Was Kidnapped?

They, first of all, broke into my daughter’s room, a 16year old girl, forced her out and ordered her to take the money. As soon as she took the money, they told her:

“Oya, we have to go.”

I was just watching helplessly as my daughter was leaving, my two sons lying in a pool of blood, I too lying in my own blood without knowing what to do until they made away with the little girl.

After a little while, I tried to force myself out of the parlour but collided with them outside, trying to come back inside for the second time. I collapsed again.

They spoke to me in Hausa all through, but I could not get to know if their Hausa language had the hint of a particular tribal accent. The following conversation ensued between us outside the parlour:

“Are you the pastor?” They asked.

“Yes I am,” I replied.

“We’ve been sent to kill you,” they said blatantly.

“What have I done?” I asked. Mind you, they did not mention who sent them.

“We must kill you,” they repeated.

“I’m sorry, I don’t know what I have done. Please don’t kill me,” I pleaded.

Miraculously that was how it ended. They did not kill me, but made away with my daughter as I earlier said.

I further summoned some courage and went into the compound and started shouting for help, but there was no help forthcoming.

Nobody wanted to come out because they heard gunshots. These guys had fired almost 9 shots in my house that day and made away without being apprehended.

One thing I was not sure about was if they came with a vehicle to convey them away or not, but all I know is that they went through the backyard.

What’s Your Wife’s Current Condition?

My wife on the other hand, who already had high blood pressure, got her BP skyrocketing, this made her collapse but was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Luckily enough, she recovered and is now getting better, even though she does not look normal any longer. She looks traumatised. But she has been discharged from the hospital.

My two sons were buried 2 days ago, but I’m still here on Admission in the hospital (location withheld for security purposes). I’m just sad. I’m not happy. My life is not a happy one at the moment.

Burial of Pastor’s sons

Have You Heard From Your Daughter?

The next day, I received a call from my daughter’s kidnappers demanding a ransom of 30 Million Naira before they will release my daughter. The family gathered money and paid the kidnappers and Glory be to God she was released last night.

My daughter is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment in Mubi.