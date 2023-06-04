INTERVIEW: ‘How We Influence Football’- Kwara United Club Psychologist Speaks

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Akinola Francis Gbenga is the Club Psychologist for Kwara United Football Club. THE WHISTLER caught up with him during a recent football match In Abuja where he spoke on the role of a psychologist in football teams and why they are an integral part of a successful club.

Gbenga studied Guidance and Counseling Psychology at the University of Ado Ekiti and went to the University of Ibadan for his Masters in Sociology and Psychology of Sports. He joined Kwara United in 2008 as the Club Psychologist.

Excerpts…

What Do You Do And What Are Your Roles In The team?

I’m the club psychologist of Kwara United. As a club psychologist, my first role in the club is to give advice to the management, the coaching crew, and the players. However, my power is limited to advisory roles. I cannot authoritatively force anything. Often , what I do is to advise any of the three categories on what is to be done to avoid problems, and if there is a problem, I will advise on the solution.

Akinola Francis Gbenga The Club Psychologist for Kwara United Football Club With Team

Can You Tell Us The Kind Of Advice You Give Management?

First, I advise the management about players. When players come to the club, they must have heard many things about their performance, so I always advise them to show our our supporters so that they will know that what we are telling them about a player is true. But the players are the ones to take the actions. We can only sell them through PR. But the supporters will assess the players physically from the field of play. They want to see them play and succeed even beyond our own description of the player’s worth.

If A Club Wants To Recruit A Player, Does A Psychologist have A Role To Play?

Of course, I do have a role. The major role lies in the coach and the scouting team. They will inform the psychologist about the player they are targeting to buy. Then he will do his homework, which is to investigate the history of the player. It won’t be good to have a player who plays well but is not disciplined. Attitude plays a prominent role in football. If a player has a bad attitude, he can influence other players in the team. So, we always try to combine or juxtapose the two positions- their attitude and their prowess in football . So, before any decision is taken about a footballer or any player is registered, the player must pass through my own office. I have to see them physically, speak with them, educate them about what we want and expect them to do if they eventually join the club.

So, Does The Role Of The Psychologist End Once A Player Joins The Club?

There is no way you can actually know the true behaviour of a player at sight. As soon as a player joins the club, they are subjected to covert and overt observations. The covert is done secretly while the overt one is done in the open. I will inform the player that I’m observing him and taking note. So after doing the covert one, the player may not be able to influence others because he doesn’t know I am observing both on – and off-stage behaviour. This is what I do so that when a player becomes part of the team, we won’t have any influence.

In fact, we will look for a way to correct what I observed about the player in question. Take for example, those players who are used to drugs, we educate on drugs and the problems they are likely to face in the future. They may use hard drugs to enhance their performance, but the drugs have have adverse effect. Some could be unlucky to have issues after or before active football. I often don’t pressure them to leave it immediately because a habit is easily formed but difficult to let go. So, it has to be a gradual rehabilitation. I have done it with many players, and it has been successful. If need be, I have travelled to their various homes to counsel their parents or guidance on how to manage their habits. My job is limited to when they are with the club. Some of them even when they leave the club, I continue to follow them up. Sometimes, I refer them to other psychologists or hospitals.

Is It Every Football Team In Nigeria That Has A Psychologist?

Not every football team, but it is better now because we have more clubs that have employed the services of psychologists. Some have guidance and counsellors acting as their psychologist. But it is supposed to be in every club. In fact, all the football academies are supposed to have their own psychologists because the work of the coaches cannot be complete without a psychologist.

If A Team Is Playing A Match, Is There A Role For The Psychologist Before And During The Match?

Yes, there is a role. Before the match, we always have pre- match talk during that period. The coach would give me ample time to speak for about 30 to 35 minutes just to boost their psych on what to expect on the field of play. If I notice the weakness of an opponent, I will reveal it to the players and they will use that against them. If it is well manipulated, it would lead to minus one or two of the opponents.

For instance, a player that has anger issues can be frustrated and become an advantage to us because we will be playing on numerical strength compared to our opponents. We always expose and exploit the secret of the opponents before and during the match. Some players can be absent-minded during a match. When I observe what is going on, I will pass the message so that the player can be focused on the game and that is why it is very necessary to understand the problems of a player even before a match. Players have to pay attention to the game 100 per cent if not more. After the half time we have time to speak with the players. While the coach addresses the technical aspect, I handle the psychological aspect. So after the match, whatever the result is, we will still talk. If it is to our own advantage, I will let them know we are fortunate because they played along the directives of the coach, but it shouldn’t make them underate the team in the next game.

L-R: Ahmed Musa and Akinola Francis Gbenga The Club Psychologist for Kwara United Football Club

Among The Teams In Nigeria, Which Are The Ones You Think Are Better Managed Psychologically From Their Performances On The Field Of Play?

That will be a very difficult question to answer. But I’m doing my best in my own capacity in Kwara United. Every club has its own problems, and it all depends on the problems managed. Where you have human problems, it is always very difficult to be managed by a psychologist, except the cause of the problem is solved by either cautioning or dismissing the person from the club. For example, if a problem is from a person superior to the psychologist, there is absolutely nothing the psychologist will do. His advice has limitations . He cannot enforce anything.

How Do Players React To Psychologists?

I have been enjoying the corporation of the players I have worked with. I always enjoy it, but sometimes they see me as a bitter pill to swallow. However, they enjoy me at the end of the day. But I do not advise them only on football, I go beyond football. After football, life continues. I advise them to plan what becomes of them after football.

So, You Are Like A life Coach?

Yes, under football dictate, a psychologist is referred to as a mental coach. Within Nigerian context, if you say someone is a mental coach, they will take it to be that they are insane or mad. So, they will see you as a psychiatrist.That is why it is better to be called a psychologist rather than be called a mental coach.

Sometimes, When We Watch Other Leagues, You See Coaches Discussing With Someone During A Match. What Could They Be Discussing?

The headcoach always stands. In some cases, you will see his assistant when they want to make changes. For instance, in my own team, they would consult themselves and agree and they will ask for my input. There are players who are slow starters while others are fast. Slow starters try to acclimatise.

When The Game Is Going On, What Is The Psychologist Observing?

They want to know how the players relate with others, the passes he makes, the tackles, and how effective they are. I will compare it with his performance during training. If he is not that effective or playing according to the pattern prescribed by the coach, after half time, I will ask him what the problem is. The problem may not be from him. it might be from his teammates. Probably a communication gap or somebody must have annoyed him. I will advise on that because football is an emotional game. I always advise players to be tolerant and understand so that at the end of the day, we will achieve our goal and laugh together.