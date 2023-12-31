INTERVIEW: I Didn’t Know Nigeria Police Is Respected Abroad – Retired Police Officer

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr A.G. Bitrus is a Superintendent Of Police (SP) who retired from the Nigeria Police Force on December 1st, 2023.

Having worked as a police officer in several states in Nigeria, his final point of duty was at the Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory where he was the Officer in Charge, Nigeria Police and General Security.

In this interview with THE WHISTLER, he shares his experience as a police officer attached to the court.

For How Long Have You Been Working With The Courts As A Police Officer?

I have been working for seven years. And as you rightly know, I am the officer in Charge, Nigeria Police, Court of Appeal, FCT and general security of the court.

Did You Want To Be A Policeman?

In fact, when I finished secondary school in 1985, I was was trying to further my education but had no headway and was at home for 3 years with no admission into tertiary institution or job.

All of a sudden, I heard an announcement regarding recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force. I said, though policing had not been in my character, I would try and see if I can be among the luckiest ones.

As God would have it, when I went for the recruitment exercise in 1988, I was recruited. I was taken to the field for training at the Police College in Kaduna State. It was not easy at all, many of my mates ran away but I said though my ambition was to join the Nigerian Army(but wasn’t among the fortunate ones), God knows why the luck of joining the police had come my way.

After my training, I passed out and was posted back to Abuja and from there to Gwagwalada Division.

From Gwagwalada, I was transferred to Borno State Police Command. I worked in Borno for five years and was transferred again, back to Abuja.

I worked in Abuja for seven years and was transferred to Edo State Police Command. In fact, I had gone round the whole Nigeria and was finally brought back to Abuja. By the grace of God, December 1st, 2023, was my date of retirement. I give God the glory.

What Do You Consider As Your Greatest Challenge And Happiest Moments As A Policeman?

I passed through so many challenges as a police officer because so many times I was attacked by assailants.

Like when I was traveling to Lagos, we were attacked but as God will have it, we did not know what was happening but we were rescued. It was a miracle.

Apart from that, there has been challenges of accidents here and there, but God had always rescued us.

My happiest moments in the police? You can see this uniform I’m wearing, it is a licence by the federal government, given to all police personnel that wherever you are(wearing the police uniform), you have audacity , authority, and will be allowed to go anywhere.

Most especially when I conduct investigation, and I introduce myself as a detective or an operative, they will allow me to do the Investigation and submit my report.

Again, in this job, I was sponsored by one of the state governors to attend pilgrimage in Jerusalem. I never knew that Nigeria Police can be respected in a foreign country like Israel. I was on mufti with only my Police Identity Card and wherever I went in Israel, I was given special recognition. When I left Israel to Egypt and Cyprus, I experienced the same recognition. I was happy and since then, it remained a pride for me.

What Were The Challenges You Observed Protecting Courts?

You see, judges are people that we the Police do not allow people to gain access to easily, or anyhow because of their professionalism.

Our duty is to keep the judges in safe hands and not allow disturbance or anything that will take their minds away from what they are doing.

That is why, when the public come to the court to see judges, we don’t allow it unless we get approval from the judge.

As for court proceedings, if we are informed that there is going to be movements like a politician coming with his entourage to the court, it was my duty to call upon the police personnel working in the court and lecture them on how we’re going to welcome him in the court and how we and other police officers coming to the court will work cordially.

I lecture them to know that police duty is different from that of the press and that the media should not be deprived from doing their job.

There has been a good working relationship between the police, the court and the press.

Why Is There High Security Presence In Some Court Proceedings Like Governorship and Presidential Cases ?

Like the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that has come and gone, you know politicians, they are difficult people.

Regarding the high security presence, politicians are people that may not even allow a security personnel to do his job; they know that if they have a case in court, they will not come alone, they will come with their entourage, fans and even thugs.

And when you are talking to them as a security personnel on how to maintain law and order, they will not listen; all they want is that the judgement on their case should be passed in their favor.

The security presence is aimed at ensuring law and order.

What Is Your Advice To Younger Police Officers And Those Aspiring To Join The Police ?

Those intending to join the Nigeria Police Force are citizens likes us. My advice to them is, before they make a decision to join any organisation or the Police Force, they have to be prayerful and seek favor from God. They should seek for divine direction even if they want to join the police.

I believe those who are already on the job as police officers, know how the job is.

The job of a policeman is one of dedication. The police job is not a simple job and those who don’t dedicate themselves to duty will not enjoy the job.

If a police officer wants to enjoy the job, whatsoever directive that is given to him or her, should be carried out.

For instance, I had been in this job for years, starting from the grassroots. Most of the DPOs I worked with are my friends and we are not at the same rank. I started as a constable and worked under SPs, CSPs, and they were always defending me because I was loyal to them and was not rude or arrogant.

If a policeman is doing his job according to laid down rules, he will be a friend to authority. One has to be very dedicated and loyal.