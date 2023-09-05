INTERVIEW: I Studied Archaeology But Now A Carpenter — 27-Year-Old Lady

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gladys Yakubu, 27, will not strike you as a carpenter when she’s not at the workshop. She looks fragile with smooth hands and a voice that is barely audible. You wonder where she gets the strength to do the work she does!

Advertisement

But her persona is deceptive. There’s a toughness behind the soft mask of innocence. When she talks about her passion and ambition, her face lights up and she begins to reveal the reasons for her attraction to carpentry. Her case is not that of a graduate who couldn’t find a job and resorted to doing something else. She loves carpentry, and she explains this love in her interview with THE WHISTLER.

She’s a graduate of Archaeology from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria but chose to go into carpentry.

Excerpt:

When Did You Graduate And How Did You Come Into Carpentry?

I graduated in 2018 and I got into carpentry during my industrial training when we were given an ITF programme (training) that had to do with interior design and furniture production. There were 52 of us and 10 of us were given scholarships after the program. I collected the scholarship and when I got into the scholarship, I did the furniture aspect of it. I spent 2 years with my boss to study the carpentry.

Advertisement

Why Did You Pick Carpentry?

It was the last thing me and my brother spoke about before he died. I was given the scholarship on September 17th and my brother died on September 18th, so I had to fulfil that promise to continue the carpentry because I was discouraged at some point. But actually, it’s something I developed a passion for, and I love it and it’s what I’m doing now.

What Did Your Late Brother Tell You About Carpentry That Made You To Embrace It?

My dad told my brother to call me and tell me to go for my master’s programme. My brother called me to talk to me about it but I told him that I had already gotten a scholarship to do carpentry. So, he was like, is that what you want? And I said, Yes! He said okay, no problem and that was how I started the carpentry.

How Is Your Family Taking It?

Advertisement

At first, my dad felt it was crazy for a lady to go into carpentry. But with time, I told him that was what I wanted to do and although it wasn’t easy. He wanted me to get a job or go back for masters, at least something that pays well. But with time he actually got to accept the whole thing, and he is okay with it now.

So, Are You Practicing Carpentry Now?

Yes

Where Is Your Workshop?

My workshop is at Dei-dei. I don’t actually have a workshop of my own, I’m managing with a friend for now, he is at Dei-Dei close to Mopol barracks, Selma Plaza at Dei-Dei.

How Has It Been For You? Is It A Profitable Business For You?

Advertisement

Yes, for a start I would say it’s okay, but the way things are, getting clients is actually where the issue is. It has not been easy getting people to give you contracts and since I’m just starting it hasn’t been easy.

I make chairs, kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, French doors, double doors, dining chairs and anything a carpenter can do apart from climbing roof.

What Can You Do That You Think Other Carpenters May Not Be Able To Do?

Some people just collect their work and do nothing, theirs is just to collect the work and get paid, but I tend to collect the work and give the best so that tomorrow when you come back, you will know that I’ve given my best and its something that you can use for a very long time. I will give you the worth of your money so you can come back.

What Aspect Of Carpentry Do You Love Most?

I love all, but I started with upholstery because I love colours, and upholstery has to do with making chairs, throwing pillows and putting different colours together and you’ll see how beautiful it comes out. Among my set, I was the only person who started making money before we even finished with ITF. Everybody was willing to go to the site and work, while I was in the factory with the upholstery department learning how to make throw pillows and others, before we finished I was able to make throw pillows and then I started selling. So, I just love combining colours together and then bringing out something very beautiful out of it.

What Are Your Female Friends Saying About What You Are Doing?

They feel I’m becoming a boy! Most people say I’m doing a man’s work and I don’t even have time for myself. They say I’m supposed to be in the office working, not doing carpentry and dressing like a man pursuing people up and down to give you jobs.

I Notice You Don’t Make Up Too

I’ve never been the make-up type, but I learnt to make up because, during my service year, I had a woman in my office who was on my neck. So, after my service, the money I saved, I went to learn make-up. I bought the make-up items, I dropped them in my house, I’ve never used them, and I just had to learn it because of what that woman said. But make-up as never been my thing.

After Your NYSC, Did You Look For Jobs as an Archaeologist?

Well, I’ve never been someone that wants to work for someone. Office work has never been my thing. I grew up to see my mum as a businesswoman; my mum is someone who can sell anything. She’s the real definition of an Igbo woman, though she’s not Igbo, she is from Kaduna State. But this woman knows how to bring income to the house, so I grew to learn from her that at times, it’s not an office work that keeps you.

Did She Support Your Learning Carpentry?

Yes. She actually loved it when I started.

What’s Your Biggest Challenge?

My biggest challenge now is the fear of failure, starting and not finishing. I don’t even know how to start getting clients, or how to start talking to people, but I know I have to start. So, my biggest challenge is getting who will patronize me, how to start my own workshop, how to start my own company and the rest.

I want clients who can trust me, because it’s not by just giving someone your work, you have to trust the person to bring out the best in that work. It does not matter how big or small the work is, I’m willing to do it.