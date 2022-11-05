INTERVIEW: I Was Disappointed When We Were Eliminated At The World Cup– Nigeria’s Stade De Reims New Signing, Demehin

In this interview with THE WHISTLER, Blessing Oluwatosin Demehin, the new signing of French women’s first division club Stade de Reims speaks on her journey into football, her challenge and her contract extension at the club among other issues.

My early days as a footballer in Nigeria was not easy. There were ups and downs but I kept working and training hard believing in God for breakthrough. Also, leaving my family at a teenage age to search for a greener pasture. The tough environment back home are the experiences I learned playing in Nigeria.

What has been your biggest challenge as a young female footballer?

People think female footballers do not have bright future and cannot make it through football, but they are gradually being proven wrong.

You were highly impressive at the recently concluded U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica. How disappointing was it for you when Nigeria lost 2-0 to Netherlands?

In football, you win some, loose some and draw some matches. Though, I was so much disappointed because our aim and objectives at the World Cup is to make an history and to write our names in Gold. But I have to accept the defeat and move on with my life.

Are you hoping to be called to play for the Super Falcons anytime soon?

Yes, that is the wish of every footballer to represent their country at the national level. Yes, hopefully.

You recently signed a two-year contract with Stade de Reims, how did you feel when they first contacted you and where do you see yourself by the end of your contract at Reims?

For me, I feel great and honored after the years of struggle. I see myself signing in one of the big team in Europe.

What is it like playing alongside some of the best players in Europe?

For me, that has always been my dream ever since I was little. It’s like a dream come true for me and one of the best things any footballer will wish for.

What will you say is the secret of your success?

The secret of my success has been prayer, consistency, commitment and hard work.

France is one of the racist spots. So far, have you experienced any form of racism?

No, I haven’t faced any racial discrimination since signing for my new club in France.