INTERVIEW: Why Traders Can’t Take Insurance After Over N1.5b Abuja Market Fire Loss—-Official

Ifeanyi Chigbata is the vice-chairman of the Dei-dei timber market, Abuja. The market was engulfed in crisis recently when a riot led to a destructive inferno that razed the market.

The market, which is located along the Kubwa-Zuba expressway, was set ablaze on Wednesday 18 May 2022, after a gas tanker collided with two commercial motorcyclists (Okada), which led to the death of a woman.

Chigbatas revealed in an interview with THE WHISTLER that over N1.5 billion was lost in a crisis that resulted in the destruction of properties.

He also spoke on what the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory,, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, is doing to compensate victims.

Has the government compensated the victims?

No, but the National Chairman of ADC party, Ralph Nwosu, during their visit to the timber market said that they will help. He promised to bring other people to know how they can help.

He also said he would meet with the Ohaneze people on that, and talk to other political leaders to see how they can help.

How much loss did the inventory show?

The losses are much and it’s being documented. Part of it has been sent to Abuja Markets Management Limited. The minister said he will set up a committee and market leaders will be members of the committee, that’s when we will submit the list to the minister.

We don’t have the total number of people that were affected by the fire yet, because some are still bringing their report but when they submit their inventory, we go to supervise the area. The list is much in figure.

So far we are having about N1.5 billion, and you know that the market was shut down and so many people were not around as at then. Some haven’t submitted.

The losses comprise shops, cars, industrial machines and goods. The furniture line was razed completely.

When the AMML asked us to submit the report of the fire, we had about N1.5 billion. This figure was gotten when the market was shut down.

But after it was reopened, other reports are still coming, we are yet to compile it because we want it to be holistic.

What is the total number of shops burnt?

The number of shops that were burnt was about eight plots and each plot is made up of 12 shops.

When you go to carpenter and furniture section it’s over 22 shops.

What are some of the security measures taken to prevent reoccurrence?

We are working towards that; we have agreed that henceforth we are going to fence the market.

The Fire Service Company said that there are some machineries we’ll need to install in the market, and the process is ongoing.

Also Abuja Markets Management Limited has advised us on some security measures we need to put in place, like tbuying 50Kg fire extinguishers that will be positioned at strategic areas of the market, and we the market traders will finance it.

What is the time for opening and closing of the market?

We still maintain the opening and closing hours which is 7:30 am to 6 pm but if after this time you are caught in the market you will be fined.

Has there been sensitization on insurance by insurance companies?

Yes, so many of them have been coming but none has worked out. I won’t blame most of the traders that feel discouraged because the system in Nigeria is not working. Even if you are insured when something happens to you like this market fire you won’t see any body, that’s why some of them are not convinced.

You know business men like to know where their money is going to, and not after collecting people’s money they will disappear.

The problem is in implementation and not just shouting insurance. And when time to act comes you won’t see them, so everyone is being conscious of what is happening.

They need someone to convince them, at least show records of what they have done and people that have benefitted from them, then when you ask people to insure their business they will comply.

What would be your advice to these insurance companies

My advice to these insurance companies is to improve in the way they operate. They should also conduct seminars where they can explain to people what they stand for, detailing how they can help in case of any unforeseen circumstances like this market fire.

Some traders that are under insurance have not been visited by any of them to see the impact of the fire.