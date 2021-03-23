Investigate Mineral Deposits In Ondo, Akeredolu Tells Mining Engineers

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has urged the Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geologists to sponsor detailed investigation on mineral deposits in the state.

He made the call at a training programme, organised by the Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geologists in conjunction with Geo-Cardinal Engineering Services Ltd.

The programme was aimed at training COMEG-recognised persons on professional development of international mineral reporting standard.

Akeredolu however, said detailed investigation of mineral deposits would create a reliable national resource database of the actual composition and reserve estimate.

While speaking on creating reliable national resources database, he said that it was important to let the engineers know that the state had valuable minerals, such as: iron ore in Akunu-Akoko, pegmatite in Igbara-Oke, gold in Owo and Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo in commercial quantity.

“As a state, we have massively invested in the provision of security and other infrastructure that will attract would-be investors.

“For instance, we have put in place a home-grown security outfit, codenamed Amotekun,” Akeredolu said.

The Registrar/CEO of COMEG, Prof. Zacheaus Opafunso, stated that the workshop was part of the council’s moves to be classified globally as recognised professionals.

He said it was high time members of the body became independent of foreign professionals who were the only ones that could certify reports from the country.

Opafunso also said that exploration of the mineral resources would create economic opportunities for the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr Akin Asaniyan, commended COMEG for organising the workshop, with focus on improving the skills and knowledge of participants.

He said: “It is our candid opinion that the exploration and development of the vast mineral resources will offer tremendous leverage for economic investment opportunities to aspire local and foreign investors.’’