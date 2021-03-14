Investigation: How Petroluem Ministry’s Perm SEC, PPPRA Executive Secretary Connived To Embarrass FG With Fuel Price Hike

73 SHARES Share Tweet

Facts have emerged as to how the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroluem Resources, Mr Bitrus Bako Nabasu connived with the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, Abdulkadir Saidu to announce an upward adjustment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit without the necessary approval from the President.

Top officials in governnment confided in THE WHISTLER that the announcement of the oil price template was done without the necessary approval to embarrass the Federal Government.

This Website had on Friday morning broken the story of how Saidu announced an upward adjustment in price of PMS from the current N164 per liter to N212.6 per liter.

The Agency, which disclosed this in its monthly template released on Thursday night had stated that landing cost for petrol per liter is N189.61, with the ex-depot price standing at N206.42 per liter.

Shortly after the announcement, the Federal Government said it was not planning to increase the price of petrol in March.

The plan not to hike price of petrol was confirmed by the Nigerian National Petroluem Corporation on Friday.

The decision of the NNPC not to increase price was to allow conclusion of the ongoing engagements with Organized Labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship.

But hours after news of the latest upward price adjustment went viral, the PPPRA retreated and pulled down the controversial price template from its website.

In its place the agency had published a notice: “Please be informed that published prices are only indicative of current market trends.”

The template was issued at a time the Federal Government was still negotiating with Labour on the best pricing framework to be adopted for petrol that would not bring hardship to Nigerians.

As a result of the backlash,

the PPPRA Executive Secretary, on Friday said the Agency had reversed the price hike decision.

Saidu said that the Guiding Prices posted on the PPPRA’s website was only indicative of current market trends and do not translate to any increase in pump price of PMS.

But a senior government official told this Website on condition of anonymity that it was the Permanent Secretary that gave the approval for the new price template to be announced.

The official said while the pricing template is ordinarily advisory and is to be issued by the PPPRA on the last day of every month or the first day of a new month, the Agency under questionable circumstances, decided to release the new price template on March 11.

Findings revealed that while the template is used to advise the government on what the market price of fuel should be, the NNPC being the sole importer of Petroluem products is currently shouldering the price burden.

This is because the scarcity of foreign exchange had made it difficult for oil marketers to import petroluem products, thereby making NNPC the sole importer in keeping with its statutory role as marketer of last resort.

The implication of this is that Nigerians are expected to continue to buy Premium Motor Spirit at the current price of N164 per liter in the Month of March.

With the deregulation of the downstream sector, the price of petrol had risen from N121.50 to N123.50 per litre in June, to N140.80-N143.80 in July, N148-N150 in August, N158-N162 in September and N163 in November.

Since November last year, the price of Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol had remained unchanged despite the increase in crude oil prices in the international market.

It was learnt that within the last three Months, the PPPRA Boss had been sending the new price template to the Minister of State for Petroluem Resources, Timipre Sylva for approval.

However, it was gathered that the Minister was not favourably disposed to given approval for the price hike as doing so would be against the spirit of negotiations between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour.

Sources told this Website that Sylva had refused to grant the approval for price hike in the last three months as it would be a great disservice to the Nigerian people when talks are currently ongoing between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress to arrive at a reasonable price regime for the country.

The source said, “The person that gave approval for that fuel price adjustment template to be released is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroluem Resources.

“The pricing template is ordinarily advisory and it ought to be issued by the PPPRA on the last day of every month and the reason for the advisory is to ensure that marketers dont short-change consumers.

“Now, the NNPC is the sole importer of PMS and that advisory should go to the sole importer of PMS. But recall that the NNPC had given notice in February and March that there there would be no increase in price of PMS.

“The point now is that PPPRA had not issued advisory in the last three months. So how come they chose to issue the advisory this month of March when the NNPC is just getting around the artificial scarcity occasioned by speculation in price increase.

“Why is the pricing coming this week? It should have come on the last day of February or first day of March. Why was it issued now when FG and Labour are having discussions on an acceptable framework for pricing of petrol?

The source added, “The PPPRA had been sending advisory to the Minister of State for Petroluem Resources in the last three or four months for approval but the minister had yet to accede to that.

“This time, the template was sent to the Ministry but the Minister was not around because he travelled and so the Perm Sec was the one that approved it.”

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, and other stakeholders such as the Chartered Institute of Finance and Control had expressed disappointment on the sudden announcement of an adjustment in fuel price by the PPPRA Boss.

They had slammed the PPPRA Boss for announcing the price adjustments at a time when the Federal Government is still engaging the Nigerian Labour Congress and other critical Stakeholders in the oil industry on the deregulation policy.

While the NUJ said that the action of Umar showed his level of “insensitivity” to the plights of Nigerians, IPMAN described the announcement as “shocking”

Speaking on the development, the Vice President of IPMAN, Abubakar Maigandi had said the new price came to them as a shock.

He told THE WHISTLER in an exclusive interview that there was no such agreement with the PPPRA as there are still engagements of stakeholders concerning price fixing.

He said, “I was surprised when I heard the news of the price increase by PPPRA this morning.

“We have not agreed on such price increase and the Association cannot give order to the marketers for price increase until it is agreed upon.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of NUJ, Federal Capital Territory Chapter, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche said it was wrong for PPPRA to make any announcements in price adjustments when discussions are ongoing with Labour and other critical Stakeholders.

He told this Website in an interview that since the government position was that there should not be any price increase in the month of March, the DPR should ensure that there are no meter adjustments at the filling stations.

He said, “The increase is inevitable considering the fact that there has been an increase in price in the international market but we know also that there are regulatory framework all over the world so that consumers will not pay arbitrary price for goods and services and Nigeria is not an exception.

“That said, let me express my regret over the announcement today that the PPPRA ought to have been more sensitive and understanding given the fact that there are ongoing negotiations with Labour on the issue of price adjustments in Petroluem Products.

“So government ought to take a second look at those at the PPPRA because this is not the first time. You cannot make price adjustments announcement when discussions are ongoing with Labour and other critical Stakeholders.

“It is good that the tweet has been deleted, but it has caused apprehension over the country. Some filling station this morning were not open and so we want to call on the Department for Petroluem Resources to ensure that there are no meter adjustments at the filling stations.”

The Registrar, Chartered Institute of Finance and Control of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Eohoi, said the price adjustment template released by the PPPRA does not show that the leadership of the Agency has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

He said, “The announcement of an increase in price of PMS from N162 to N212 per liter by the PPPRA is a sad news to Nigerians based on the current economic situation.

“As it is, food items is very expensive and we are heading to serious crisis. This is not the right time to think about increasing the fuel price up to that wide range of N212 per liter.

“Considering what we are suffering in Nigeria, there should have been a freeze on fuel price for now until the economy is fully out of recession.

“The implications of increasing fuel price now is that transportation will increase and if that happens, the cost of movement of goods will increase and it will affect prices of food items in the market.

“These factors should be considered before thinking of increase in fuel prices because we have yet to fully get out of recession.”

ENDS