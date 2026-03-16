Investment Tribunal To Support Ethiopia’s Capital Market Development

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The Chairman of the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST), Aminu Jinaidu, has assured Ethiopia of the tribunal’s readiness to support the development and stability of the country’s emerging capital market by sharing its experience in investment dispute resolution.

Jinaidu gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the Ethiopian Ambassador to Nigeria, Legesse Geremens Haile, in Abuja.

According to the IST chairman, the tribunal would do everything within its capacity to ensure that the Ethiopian capital market becomes stable and effective.

He noted that Nigeria’s experience in resolving investment disputes could provide useful guidance for Ethiopia as it strengthens its financial market institutions.

Speaking during the visit, Haile disclosed that Ethiopia has recently established a capital market system, including the Ethiopian Exchange and a Capital Market Administration, to cater to the interests of investors.

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He explained that investors require reliable institutions that can promptly receive and resolve complaints related to investment activities.

The ambassador said his country approached the tribunal to understudy the legal mechanisms through which complaints arising from investments in Nigeria’s capital market are addressed.

While commending the tribunal for its role in strengthening Nigeria’s capital market, Haile revealed that Ethiopia hopes to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the tribunal soon to formalise cooperation.

He added that with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), African countries must work together in the spirit of Pan-Africanism to strengthen economic integration and investor confidence across the continent.

Haile also expressed Ethiopia’s desire to deepen its political and economic relations with Nigeria, noting that lessons from the tribunal’s operations could help build credible and strong investment frameworks in his country.

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Responding, Jinaidu welcomed the request and assured that members of the tribunal, who sit as judges during proceedings, would be available to support Ethiopia whenever necessary.

Also speaking, a member of the tribunal, Umahanni Amin, pledged her support for the initiative. She offered to share her expertise in Islamic finance to assist Ethiopia in developing its capital market structure.

A highlight of the ambassador’s visit was his attendance at a live court session, where he observed firsthand how the tribunal conducts proceedings and manages investment-related disputes.

The Investments and Securities Tribunal is a specialised adjudicatory body established to resolve disputes arising from activities in Nigeria’s capital market within 90 days, thereby promoting transparency and strengthening investor confidence.