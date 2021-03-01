Investors’ Apathy Continue As Capital Market Transactions DropTo N232.46bn

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The interest of Foreign Portfolio Investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange fell in January as the total transaction recorded in the bourse for both foreign and domestic traders fell N232.46bn.

This is according to the Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment Report released by the NSE on Monday.

The report revealed that as of January 31, 2021, total transactions at the NSE decreased by 13.66 per cent to N232.46bn, against the N269.24bn recorded in December 2020.

Compared to January 2020, the amount realised from January 2021 transactions represents a 1.27 per cent plunge from the N235.4bn recorded last year.

Total domestic transactions decreased by 7.21 per cent from N199.32bn in December to N184.94bn in January 2021.

During the period total foreign transactions decreased by 32.04 per cent from N69.92bn to N47.52bn between December 2020 and January 2021.

Although both institutional and retail investors transactions fell during the period, NSE said institutional investors out-performed retail investors.

Institutional investors decreased by 14.91 per cent from N138.09bn in December 2020 to N117.50bn in January 2021.

The report showed retail transactions increased by 10.16 per cent from N61.22bn in December 2020 to N67.44bn in January 2021.