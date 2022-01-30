Investors From Poland Finding It Difficult To Get Credible Nigerian Companies To Do Business With— Polish Envoy

Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska has expressed interest in identifying areas of cooperation with Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission to facilitate the interests of Polish investors in Nigeria.

She made this known when the Acting Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, NIPC, Mr Emeka Offor and his team paid her a courtesy visit at the Polish embassy in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Ambassador, according to a statement from the NIPC on Sunday, described Nigeria as a thriving investment destination.

However, she noted that there was a negative perception of Nigeria by foreign media and a minor presence of Polish investors in Nigeria.

She further noted that another challenge Polish investors faced was in identifying credible companies to collaborate with, in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a favourable place in general for business and other forms of activities, but Polish investors simply do not know how and where to start,” she said.

In response, Offor assured Ambassador Tarnawska of NIPC’s support in building awareness and improving investment relations between Poland and Nigeria.

On ascertaining the credibility of companies, Mr Offor stated, “What we always suggest is that prospective investors talk to NIPC first so that we can hand hold them, take them through the process.

“If there are needs to take them to attend certain meetings – with regulators,other government agencies or State Governors, we will willingly handhold them and ensure that they are in safe hands.”

Offor further stated that in line with Nigeria’s e-government initiative, NIPC launched an electronic one stop investment centre platform which grants access to NIPC’s one stop shop remotely, to further ease doing business in Nigeria.