Investors Stake N3.83bn In November FGN Savings Bond Offer

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced that investors committed a total of N3.83bn to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond offer for November 2025, reflecting sustained interest in government securities despite tighter market conditions.

According to a circular published on the DMO’s website, the bond allotment covered both the two-year and three-year maturities offered to investors between November 3 and 7, 2025, with settlement taking place on November 12, 2025.

The agency disclosed that the 13.565 per cent FGN Savings Bond due in November 2027 attracted a total allotment of N958.42m across 1,866 successful subscriptions, while the 14.565 per cent FGN Savings Bond maturing in November 2028 recorded N2.87bn in allotments to 2,003 investors. Combined, the two tranches brought the total value allotted to approximately N3.83bn.

The DMO noted that the November figures were slightly lower than the N3.96bn recorded in the October 2025 issuance, when the two-year and three-year bonds were allotted at interest rates of 14.062 per cent and 15.062 per cent per annum, respectively.

The October offer saw 1,052 successful investors for the shorter tenor and 1,435 for the longer one.

Both November bonds will pay quarterly coupon interest on February 12, May 12, August 12, and November 12, providing investors with steady income streams. The two-year bond will mature on November 12, 2027, while the three-year bond will mature on November 12, 2028.

Market analysts say the sustained participation in the retail bond programme highlights the continued appetite among small- and medium-scale investors for low-risk, fixed-income securities amid ongoing economic adjustments and inflationary pressures.

The FGN Savings Bond, introduced in 2017, is designed to deepen financial inclusion and encourage retail investor participation in the domestic debt market by offering secure investment options with regular interest payments.