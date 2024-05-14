Investors, Tourists To Get Visas Within 48 Hours – FG

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]



By Chika Mefor-Nwachukwu

The Federal Government has stated that investors and tourists who want to visit the country will have their visa processed within 48 hours.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed this on Tuesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had disclosed that the federal government will be reviewing the nation’s visa policy to attract foreign investments and boost visits to the country.

The minister had lamented that last year’s visitor numbers to the country were inadequate compared to the country’s population and resources, noting that policy on visas has to be reviewed to meet the standards of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The information Minister after the FEC meeting disclosed that the Executive Council, chaired by President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a tripartite committee to streamline visa processes and acquisition for investors interested in investing in Nigeria.

Idris noted that the process of getting the country’s visa was cumbersome adding that making the process easier will ensure more visitors and businesses to the country.

“Our visa processes are becoming cumbersome…The ease of doing business is also tied to our visa processes.

“Going forward, those investors, tourists would find it easy to acquire a visa within the next 48 hours,” Idris said.