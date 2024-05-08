‘Invitation To Anarchy’ – PDP Rejects Move To Impeach Gov Fubara

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded into moves to impeach one of its governors, Siminalayi Fubara, of Rivers State, describing it as an “invitation to anarchy.”

The PDP therefore advised the All Progressives Congress (APC), the major opposition party in the state to as a matter of importance “perish any thought of impeachment” as it would never happen.

The spokesperson of the party, Debo Ologunagba, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday, aligned with the governor who said the 27 lawmakers who are leading a chase for the impeachment had vacated their seats by leaving the PDP.

The APC had on Monday called for the governor’s impeachment, accusing him of constitutional breaches.

And on Wednesday, the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) threw its weight behind the APC, accusing Fubara of withholding local council funds thereby stalling development.

The PDP however disagreed, noting that any action by any group in the matter already in court would amount to anarchy.

To forestall the crisis, he called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to call the Rivers State APC Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, to order.

Okocha, a strong political ally to the immediate past governor of the state and current federal Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, made the call for the governor’s impeachment in a press conference on Monday in Port Harcourt.

The PDP spokesman however re-emphasised that the party is already in court and had written a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the issue.