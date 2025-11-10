IOC Moves To Ban Transgender Women From Olympics

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The International Olympic Committee is moving towards a blanket ban on transgender women from women’s sports.

According to Sky Sports, Olympic chiefs are also looking at prohibiting athletes with DSD (differences of sex development) from women’s events, given testosterone advantages.

It follows a presentation last week to IOC members by their medical chief, Dr Jane Thornton, which highlighted the potential physical advantages of competing in women’s sport after being born male.

IOC members were also updated on how sex testing would work, as World Athletics has already introduced it to verify biological sex to compete in women’s events.

A ban on transgender women from women’s events could be introduced in time for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, although the issue has not been presented to the full IOC Session for a decision yet.

The change is set to be officially announced early next year, The Times also reported on Monday, citing sources.

Advertisement

The decision to overhaul the current policy was made after the sporting committee carried out a science-based review of a biologically born male’s physical advantages, the sources added.

It follows pressure from US President Donald Trump, vowing to end the “war on women’s sports”.

He said in February: “In Los Angeles in 2028, my administration will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes.

“We’re not going to let it happen.

“Just to make sure, I’m also directing our Secretary of Homeland Security to deny any and all visa applications made by men attempting to fraudulently enter the US while identifying as women athletes to try and get into the games.”

Advertisement

The IOC convened experts in September on a working group to reassess rules on gender eligibility in the Olympics after leaving it for each sport to decide for itself.

The IOC confirmed to Sky News: “An update was given by the IOC medical and scientific director to the IOC members last week at the commission meetings.

“The working group is continuing its discussions on this topic, and no decisions have been taken yet. Further information will be provided in due course.”

The IOC introduced “certificates of femininity” at the 1968 Mexico Games.

But those chromosome-based tests were deemed unscientific and unethical and were dropped ahead of Sydney 2000.

But World Athletics this year introduced what it calls non-invasive cheek swab tests to detect the presence of the male Y chromosome.

Advertisement

The IOC has previously called a return to sex testing a “bad idea”, but new president Kirsty Coventry has talked about protecting the female category since her election in March.

In 2021, New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard became the first transgender woman to compete in an Olympic event, with the 43-year-old placing last in her group despite being tipped as a medal contender.

At Paris 2024, Algeria’s Imane Khelif won the women’s welterweight boxing gold medal, a year after being disqualified from the World Championships for reportedly failing a gender eligibility test.

The IOC cleared the 25-year-old to compete – along with Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, who was also banned by the suspended International Boxing Association (IBA).

The IOC said competitors were eligible for the women’s division if their passports said they were female.

Both fighters said they were women and had always competed in the women’s division, and there was no suggestion they were transgender.

Some reports took the IBA saying Khelif has XY chromosomes to speculate that the fighter might have differences of sexual development (DSD), like runner Caster Semenya. However, the BBC was not able to confirm whether this is or is not the case.