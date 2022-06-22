IOM Tasks Media On Dignity, Safety Of Migrants

As part of efforts to protect the dignity and safety of migrants, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Nigeria, has tasked journalists on making it a point of duty to protect the rights of vulnerable migrants through their reportage.

Speaking during a five-day workshop with the theme: `Let’s talk migration 2.2’, organised in Abuja, the IOM Awareness Raising Officer, Ms Cyprine Cheptepkeny, said there was a need for the Nigerian media to educate the public on the dangers of irregular migration.

During a panel session at the event, stakeholders including the Director General of National Orientation Agency, Head of Foreign Desk at Channels TV, Amarachi UBA, and Dr. Chike Mgbeadichie from the Pan Africa University, also argued that it was high time journalists began performing their duties by probing into why some people defy the risks involved in irregular migration to undertake the journey.

In a communique they issued after the workshop, the panelists said “It is the media’s responsibility to make people understand the dangers of irregular migration.”

They said this can only be achieved if the media could project new ways of reporting stories that would bring migration stories into the mainstream discuss.

“Government and international development partners need to set up migration news/help desk in media houses by liaising with the heads of the media houses.

“There is need for more collaboration and mutually beneficial partnerships amongst media houses rather than competition so as to proffer solution to issues and challenges especially as they relates to migration.

“In fighting the increased rate of irregular migration, journalist where also adviced to regularly give information and updates on travels and travel documentation like “changes in visa application processes to inform public on the right ways to travel.

“All stakeholders need to focus more on research and verification of data from different sources so that reportage is comprehensive,’’ the stakeholders said.

At the end of the workshop, a consensus was taken to empower and protect journalists covering migration stories by the government.