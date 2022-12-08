iOS Users To Pay More As Twitter To Increase Subscription Service Fee

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Microblogging platform, Twitter, will reportedly increase the price of its verification/subscription service, Twitter Blue, from $7.99 per month to $11 for users who subscribe from iOS.

Advertisement

The price hike is a means to offset Apple’s App Store fees, as the company charges a 30% fee from developers who make their apps available on the App Store for the first year of subscription. From the second year, the charge drops to 15%.

Twitter Blue subscription will still be available at $7 for users who purchase it from the web, however, reports The Information.

Advertisement

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, first announced the new $7.99 price for the Twitter Blue subscription with the added incentive of a verification check mark on November 9. For the platform to offset the App Store charge, he noted that the new price should be $10.38.

Musk had accused Apple, in a series of tweets, of threatening to block Twitter from the app store, adding that the company had also halted all its advertisements on the platform. He also alluded that the company is against free speech.

After that, THE WHISTLER reported when Musk shared that the misunderstanding had been resolved after he met with Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

“Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so,” Musk tweeted.