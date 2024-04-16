IPC Calls On DSS To Stop Harrassing Its Executive Director…We Don’t Harass Citizens – DSS

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The International Press Centre (IPC), has called on the Department of State Service (DSS) to stop harassing its Executive Director, Mr. Lanre Arogundade.

IPC made the call in a press statement signed by Melody Akinjiyan, Press Freedom Officer, IPC, showing displeasure over repeated harassment by the DSS on its Director.

Advertisement

Arogundade was featured for 38 years on the DSS list, but two years ago, the Director-General of the Service, Yusuf M. Bichi had said his name had been removed.

However, in a recent Facebook post, the IPC boss alleged another harassment from the state service.

He said: “I was harassed by DSS officials for about 40 minutes because they claimed my name was still flashing on their watchlist despite the declaration two years ago by the Director General of the State Security Service, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, that my name had been removed when he met a delegation of the Nigerian chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI) led by Musikilu Mojeed.”

Reacting to this continuous harassment after being cleared, IPC said the whole treatment of its Executive Boss is an “unwelcome development.

Advertisement

The International Press Centre (IPC) hereby strongly registers its displeasure over yet another incident of harassment of its Executive Director, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, by officials of the State Security Service otherwise known as the DSS, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Nigeria.

“Mr. Arogundade is a renowned journalist, advocate for social justice and democracy, former Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists and former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students. We believe these roles and positions should not warrant his unending torment by the DSS.

“IPC holds that the persistent harassment violates Mr. Arogundade’s right to freedom of movement while undermining basic democratic principles.

“IPC hereby calls on the Director General of the DSS, and in particular his men and officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport to desist from further harassing Mr. Arogundade.”

When contacted by THE WHISTLER, spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya said, ”The DSS does not harass citizens.

Advertisement

“I’m surprised Mr Lanre Arogundade is saying this,” Afunanya said.