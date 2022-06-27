IPMAN Denies Allegation Of Petrol Diversion At Ore Depot

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigerian has denied the allegation that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation had diverted petrol from the Ore depot

The Chairman of IPMAN Ore Depot, Mr Shina Amoo, said in an interview with our correspondent on Sunday that the allegation is spurious.

Amoo also said there was no protest by any marketer and that petrol is still intact at the depot for verification by any of the approved agencies.

He said PMS was not diverted illegally from the depot. Amoo explained that diesel and kerosene which are deregulated products had been loaded by marketers approved by the NNPC but the petrol was intact.

There was a report by an online news platform on Sunday where some people purportedly claimed that products including petrol had been loaded from Ore depot and diverted to other parts of the country.

According to IPMAN chairman, “The petrol has not been programmed nor approved for loading up till now. IPMAN is using this medium to assure all marketers that PMS would be distributed within the states Ore depot is servicing i.e Ondo Ekiti, Osun and parts of Kogi.

“Diesel and kero have been loaded by the approved marketers because they are deregulated products but petrol which is not a deregulated product is still intact. We are assuring them that here will be sincerity and transparency in the distribution of petrol but not all marketers can benefit. We will ensure equity.

” I say it confidently that the NNPC is not involved in petrol diversion as claimed by some persons. Petrol is still intact at Ore Depot. So, I urge members of the public to ignore the rumour that petrol has been loaded and diverted. The product is still intact in NNPC tank.”