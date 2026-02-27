IPMAN Unveils Housing Scheme For 40,000 Members

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Eyes Abuja Investment Boom

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has commenced plans to provide affordable housing for its 40,000 members across the country.

The move is part of the initiative to expand members’ welfare and investment opportunities.

IPMAN’s National President, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi Shettima, disclosed this on Friday during an inspection visit to the proposed IPMAN/G4Tech Energy Estate, located along the Abuja Airport Road.

Shettima expressed confidence in the growth potential of Abuja’s real estate sector, particularly in areas where developers comply strictly with the Federal Capital Territory’s land use regulations.

He expressed the association’s determination to deliver quality homes that will serve both residential and investment purposes for interested members.

The project site is situated near the 1,000-hectare Hutu Royal Estate developed by Aiben Properties and the Centenary City project, along the Abuja Airport Road.

Leading a delegation comprising members of IPMAN’s National Executive Council and Central Working Committee, the association’s president described the location as strategic and of high investment value.

“We have members from across the country—east, west and north—operating nationwide. This site is strategically located, with strong investment potential.

“The houses are well-designed to meet high standards,” Shettima said.

He added that the association’s goal is to ensure that interested members among its nationwide base own homes with strong capital appreciation prospects in Abuja.

In separate remarks, IPMAN’s National Secretary, Chief James Terlumun Tor, and the National Director of Administration, Mr. Chidi Nnubia, welcomed the progress of the project.

According to them, members are excited about the initiative and look forward to getting the project started.

Tor said the housing initiative reflects the IPMAN president’s extensive private sector experience.

He urged the developer, G4Tech Limited, to maintain high standards in delivering the project for members and their families.

Project Manager of G4Tech Limited, Engineer Olajide Adesina, commended IPMAN for entrusting the firm with the development of the project.

Adesina disclosed that the first phase of the project would comprise 1,500 housing units, located a few minutes’ drive from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

According to him, the estate is designed to provide access to critical infrastructure that supports comfortable living, while also serving as a high-yield investment asset in line with IPMAN’s vision.