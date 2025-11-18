IPOB: 44 Federal Lawmakers Write Tinubu To Release Kanu

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A group of 44 serving federal lawmakers from different regions in Nigeria have written to President Bola Tinubu to invoke his constitutional powers and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

Kanu is being detained at the custody of the DSS in Abuja. He is charged with terrorism.

The lawmakers took the decision after their meeting which was convened by Hon Ikenga Imo.

The lawmakers, under the aegis of the Concerned Federal Lawmakers, in the letter urged President Tinubu to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation to exercise his constitutional powers and discontinue the prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The letter was signed by Hon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Hon Obi Aguocha, Hon Murphy Osaro, Hon Peter Akpanke, Hon Mudshiru Lukman and 37 others.

The lawmakers called for discontinuance of the prosecution, and initiation of constructive dialogues aimed at seeking a just political solution of the matter.

The letter read in part, “The following federal lawmakers committed to promotion of national unity and stability; and after extensive consultations across all party lines and different ethnic groups, hereby wrote and subscribe to this letter to Mr President, concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu: driven by the abiding and urgent need for national reconciliation and healing; and having noted the Federal Government’s open negotiations with militants and different agitating groups in different parts of Nigeria; and in view of the insecurity that has pervaded Southeast since late 2015 and which spiked since 2021; and in the realization of the many domestic court and international tribunal pronouncements in favor of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we earnestly request our dear President to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation to exercise his constitutional powers and discontinue the prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; and to, pursuant to the discontinuance of the prosecution, initiate a constructive dialogue, aimed at seeking a just political solution of the matter.”

THE WHISTLER reports that a Federal High Court, Abuja, will on November 20, 2025 deliver judgement on Kanu’s trial.