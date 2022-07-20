IPOB Accuses Ebubeagu Of Terrorism

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the local security outfit Ebubeagu of being behind the insecurity in Southeast, describing it as a terrorist group.

This follows allegation that the 7 youths that were shot dead on Monday, at Awo Mmamma, Oru East Local Government Area in Imo State were killed by Ebubeagu.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Wednesday said Ebubeagu was created by the five Southeast governors and launched on the 11th of April 2021 to fight terrorism in the zone.

Condemning the killing of seven Imo youths, IPOB alleged that political thugs created to attack political opponents were behind the attrocities being committed in the region.

The statement read in parts: “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU condemn the atrocities happening in Imo State.

“All these atrocities are perpetrated by political thugs, created to attack political opponents. Continuous killings in Orlu, and Oru East/West LGAs of Imo State by militias is disturbing.

“Similarly, killing of our people in Enugu State by terrorists and sacking of communities in Enugu State has turned into a norm by this government. We condemn in a strong term the numerous abductions and killings going on in the region. Enugu State governor chief Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi should stand firm to confront these marauders.

“Ebubeagu security operatives are criminals, kidnappers and are working in collaboration with terrorists.

“The most recent in a plethora of cold blooded murder of the youths of Imo State is the gruesome murder of innocent youths who were returning from a traditional wedding on Monday 18th July, 2022.

“The Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), is advising all the South East Governors against the killing of our people in the region. The Eastern Governors must stop the killing of our people.

“It’s high time Eastern Governors stopped all these state sponsored killings of our youths. They will all be held responsible for the senseless killings going on in due time.”