IPOB Bans Nigerian National Anthem In Schools In Southeast

The Nigerian National Anthem will henceforth not be sung in schools in the Southeast.

Specialised education departments to teach Biafran languages will also be established in various schools in the Southeast to promote indigenous languages of the natives.

The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) disclosed this in its New Year message delivered by its head of Directorate of State (DOS), Chika Edoziem.

Edoziem said, “IPOB is to create an office of educational departments that will start to teach Biafran histories

“Starting from today, no more singing of the Nigeria national anthem in all schools in Bịafra land.

“Our teachers should take note and should start teaching our children the Biafran national anthem.”