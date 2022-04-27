IPOB Bars Wike From Campaigning For Votes In South East

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State not to step his foot in Igbo land.

IPOB in a statement on Wednesday said Wike denied having any links with the Southeast in the past, and should not bother coming to the region to seek support for his presidential ambition.

The warning, which was issued in a statement by Emma Powerful, the spokesman of IPOB, also condemned Wike’s recent visit to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

The group said, “We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU condemn the recent visit by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Achebe in Anambra State. The visit is part of the reasons the youths are not happy with Igbo leaders.

“IPOB will not take it lightly on any person who intends to host Nyesom Wike in the hinterland after the genocide he committed in #Obigbo, and he declared that he is not an Igboman.”

The group also accused Wike of committing genocide against the Igbo in Port Harcourt. “Gov, Nyesom Wike committed genocide against the people in his state claiming he is not Igbo man and today he became an Igbo man because of political interest and votes he needs from Igbo land, Wike refused time like this will come in his Iife. Wike should be ashamed of himself because he could openly beg Igbo people for one vote in the election, “ the statement said.

The separatist group stressed that Wike’s visit to the Southeast is highly provocative and warned traditional rulers against hosting him.

The statement said further: “We are equally warning any traditional ruler, PG, Chief, elder, Governor or anybody who will invite Wike in any part of Igbo land to tread with caution because that amounts to challenging Igbo youths and IPOB members.

“Those hosting Wike now, where were they when Wike was ordering the killing of Igbo youths at Obigbo? They all maintained criminal silence then. Are they now rewarding him for killing Igbo youths? Love for money has enslaved elders and traditional rulers who should know better but we won’t tolerate that anymore.

“Wike cannot be going about celebrating in Igbo states which he denied having any links with after ordering the execution of Igbo youths and suspected IPOB members. This is iniquity against the innocent victims of his wicked actions.

“Considering all his wickedness to the Igbo youths at Obigbo in Rivers State, we declare that Wike has no moral ground to even contemplate not of the temerity to want to visit any part of Igbo land. He is, therefore, not welcome to any Igbo State…”