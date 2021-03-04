IPOB Berates Uwazuruike For Recommending Handover Of ESN To Southeast Governors

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Thursday, castigated the founder of the Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, for calling for the handover of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, to the Southeast governors to attain legitimacy and wider acceptance. Kanu, therefore, tasked Chief Uwazuruike to initiate his own brand of security outfit and ‘donate’ it to the Southeast governors.

According to a statement made available to THE WHISTLER in Abakaliki, which was issued by IPOB’s spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, Kanu said Chief Uwazuruike’s call was among his efforts ‘to use ESN to cover his atrocities in Biafraland’.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the shameful statement credited to the hotelier and hostel builder in our society who has been parading himself as the leader of a shameless and disgraceful group called MASSOB /BIM, Chief Ralpheal Elebeanya Uwazuruike, that God-ordained Eastern Security Network, ESN, a security outfit established by our liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, should be handed over to Southeast governors to manage.

“How on earth did Uwazuruike think that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should handover the heavenly ordained ESN to the slaves installed by the Caliphate in different Government Houses in Biafraland? His intention of making such a stupid suggestion is to turn ESN into another Eastern region version of the heavily politicized and now toothless security outfit formed in other regions. IPOB cannot fall for their trap!

“Uwazuruike is not ashamed of himself by trying to use ESN to cover his atrocities in Biafraland. Uwazuruike was the man who boasted that he had more boys than Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that should he unleash his boys no place would contain them.

“We, therefore, challenge Uwazuruike to form his own security outfit and hand over to the Southeast and Southsouth governors. IPOB and its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are capable of managing ESN to pursue its mandate.”