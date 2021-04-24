IPOB Commander, Six Others Killed By Troops

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The second in command of the Independent People of Biafra, Commander Ikonso, was early Saturday morning killed along with six others in a gun duel with the Nigerian security forces.



THE WHISTLER gathered that the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Security Services, in a joint operation, circled the operational headquarters of IPOB located at Awomama village in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, and engaged IPOB’s forces in a battle, resulting in the death of Ikonso and scores of others.

Our correspondent gathered that some Nigerian security operatives sustained injuries during the fight.



A source stated that the security forces came under heavy bombardment when they approached the base of the IPOB men.



According to it, “In a bold and clinical response, the joint security forces fought back gallantly. The forces eventually neutralized the overall commander of the insurgents in the Southeast popularly known as Ikonso Commander and six other armed fighters of the insurgent group. Commander Ikonso is known as the vice president designate as well as the coordinator of all the militia operations of the group. He was the mastermind and coordinator of the attack on the Imo Police headquarters and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities.

“The operation is part of deliberate efforts by the police and other security forces to quell the activities of insurgents in Imo State and other states of the Southeast and Southsouth region of the country.”

It was gathered that items allegedly recovered from the base of the IPOB after the duel included the copses Ikonso Commander and six of his fighters, six AK47 rifles, hundreds of ammunition of different calibres and lots of charms, including bullet proof charms.