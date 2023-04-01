IPOB Commends Iwuanyanwu For Defending Ndigbo Over Lagos Attacks

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), weekend, commended Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu for condemning attacks on Ndigbo in Lagos in the aftermath of the 2023 elections where the Igbo voted against the All Progressives Congress substantially.

IPOB also thanked Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obinwa aka Ebubu Nmuonso for encouraging the victims of the attack.

Mr Emma Powerful, media and publicity secretary for IPOB, stated this in a release. Powerful condemned Igbo leaders who have maintained silence in the face of the attacks.

According to him, “Only cowards will be in bed with enemies when their brethren are under attack. Ndigbo all over Nigeria, particularly those under the attacks in Lagos, need encouragement and motivation to stand up against their adversaries.

“Ndigbo are not cowards and can never be subjugated by any ethnic group. Go outside the country and see the bravery of Umuigbo who wouldn’t allow themselves to be intimidated, let alone here in the same unholy union where we are forced to remain as one country in the midst of visible ethnic profiling, hatred and cleansing.”

IPOB commended some Yoruba elders for condemning the attacks on the Igbo, and warned that those in support of destruction of Ndigbo and their property across Yoruba land would remain enemies of Ndigbo forever.

In his words, “If Ndigbo can rise from ashes after the genocidal war after Awolowo and Gowon’s £20-pound wickedly policy in 1970, we shall not be subjugated again until Biafra is restored. We are blessed people. Whom God has blessed, let no man condemn.

“The radical Oba, who was among those sponsoring thugs in Lagos to attack and murder Ndigbo, was mute all the while but found his voice by attacking Iwuanyanwu and Rev. Fr. Obinwa. When the time comes, Ndigbo will respond accordingly, and he will understand that Ndigbo are not cowards and can’t be cowed by Lagos touts.

“As for the prodigal son called Joe Igbokwe, he knows he is an already lost child and not expected to be seen anywhere in Igboland. Unfortunately, he has made his family’s name a forbidden name.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu and Rev. Fr. Obinwa should not respond to these criminal chalantants challenging them because they spoke in defense of our people.”