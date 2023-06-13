IPOB Commends Mbaka, Soludo, Mbah For Championing Kanu’s Freedom

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Tuesday, commended the courage of some Igbo leaders in making a case for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Advertisement

Kanu founded IPOB in his quest to liberate the people of the old Eastern Region from Nigeria’s structure. He is charged with running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason. He is presently in the custody of the Department of the State Services after being brought to Nigeria from Kenya in a manner Nigeria’s Appeal Court described as ‘extraordinary rendition’.

Among personalities IPOB commended are Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, Governor Peter Mba of Enugu State, Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo, and Kanayo .O. Kanayo of the Nollywood fame.

The commendation was contained in a release by IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful. Powerful claimed that Kanu is the only political prisoner incarcerated for being an Igbo man.

Quoting him, “The global family of Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, commend the efforts of Igbo sons and daughters, and other pro-Biafra groups, human rights defenders, and lovers of freedom who have called for the unconditional release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is illegally detained by the Nigeria government in the DSS solitary confinement for almost two years now.

“We wish to commend the persistent calls for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from persons like Enugu Governor Peter Mbah, Anambra Governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, Barr. Kanayo .O. Kanayo, and others.

Advertisement

“Moreso, the recent call from Mbah and his personal visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is welcomed by the IPOB family worldwide.”

He said Kanu is the only political prisoner held unconstitutionally in custody without charge because he is an Igbo man, adding that, “The main reason for his persecution and illegal incarceration is because he is an Igbo Biafran fighting for the freedom and wellbeing of his people.”

He accused the federal government of ‘demonstrating hatred for Igbos’, noting that, “The Nigeria government has demonstrated hatred and disdain against Ndigbo by illegally holding onto this Igbo illustrious son without charge.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members in various detentions, even after the Nigeria courts have ordered their release, are still being held without explanation from the Nigerian government.

“Therefore, it has become necessary for all Igbo sons and daughters to come out in unison to demand the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others from the DSS custody.”