IPOB Describes Slain Commander As ‘Hero’

26 SHARES Share Tweet

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Saturday night, described the killing of its commander and six others in Imo State as ‘very painful’. It also vowed to make Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma ‘pay dearly’.

THE WHISTLER reported that Nigerian security forces, comprising the police, army and the DSS, in the early part of Saturday, stormed the operational headquarters of the IPOB/ESN in Awomama village, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State. The ensuing gun duel led to the death of Commander Ikonso, and six other fights. Ikonso is reported to be the second-in-command designate of the IPOB.

IPOB, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, stated that, “The killing of the heroic innocent Biafrans protecting our communities and towns from Fulani terrorist herdsmen masquerading as cattle herders in cold blood is very painful.”

The statement also accused Senator Hope Uzodinma of having a hand in the incident.

According to Mr Powerful, “Hope Uzodinma and his Nigerian security agencies cannot confront Fulani terrorists, but only flex their muscles when they see Biafra agitators. For murdering Ikonso, the ESN unit commander in cold blood, Uzodinma has stirred the hornet nest! He should get ready for a sting.

“Uzodinma decided to kill Ikonso because he refused his offer to head the Ebubeagu ghost security outfit formed by Southeast governors. Uzodinma has tried but without success to lure ESN operatives into Ebubeagu. He had made irresistible offers to them which were turned down, hence his resorting to elimination of these patriotic heroes who vowed never to betray Biafra.

“Hope Uzodinma sent a lot of emissaries to beg Ikonso and other ESN officers to join Ebubeagu security outfit. So, because of their refusal to betray the Biafran agitation and our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the governor mobilized joint security forces to attack them today.”