IPOB : Despite Cancelation Of Sit-At-Home Order, Fear Keeps Residents Indoors

Despite the cancellation of the sit-at-home order by the apex organ of the Indigenous People of Biafra, residents of Enugu shunned their morning activities today and remained indoors.

THE WHISTLER reported that IPOB’s Directorate of States called off the ‘Ghost Monday Order’ earlier declared in all Southeast states due to outcries that it is counter-productive.

Our correspondent observed that the usually boisterous city was a ghost of itself. There was few vehicular movement while many government offices were shut. School children were seen returning home.

A resident, Malachy Okpe, said, “Many are aware of the cancellation, but are afraid of what might happen. A situation where some miscreants may take advantage of the scenario is the main fear.”

At Nsukka, the situation was the same. A resident of the university community, Simon Okechukwu, said, “I was billed to go to Enugu this morning, but there is no vehicle. People are just afraid.”

It is the same story at the campus of Enugu State Polytechnic, Enugu campus. As at 10am, only a handful of students reported for lectures. However, there were no academic activities as at the time of filing this report.

Security operatives were seen moving in groups to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order in the state.